ICRC Talks On Armenian Separatists Held In Pre-Trial Detention Center In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The negotiations
with the relevant structures on holding a meeting with Armenians
detained after local anti-terrorist measures are underway, the Head
of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC Baku Office Ilaha
Huseynova said, Trend reports.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories
of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out
in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at
13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature
under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces
of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their
combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the
formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of
Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
After the anti-terrorist measures, the leader of the
"Dashnaktsutyun" nationalist party in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the
former so-called "chairman of parliament" of the separatists David
Ishkhanyan, the former so-called "president" of the separatists
Arayik Harutyunyan, the former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan,
so-called "first deputy commander of the defense army" and "served"
in the rank of "major general" of the separatist regime Davit
Manukyan , the former so-called "foreign minister" of the
separatist regime David Babayan, former so-called "presidents" of
the separatists Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan, and former
"defense minister" of the separatists Levon Mnatsakanyan were
detained by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and delivered
to Baku.
Currently, the persons are held in the pre-trial detention
center in Baku.
