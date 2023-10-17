ICRC Talks On Armenian Separatists Held In Pre-Trial Detention Center In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The negotiations with the relevant structures on holding a meeting with Armenians detained after local anti-terrorist measures are underway, the Head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC Baku Office Ilaha Huseynova said, Trend reports.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.

After the anti-terrorist measures, the leader of the "Dashnaktsutyun" nationalist party in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the former so-called "chairman of parliament" of the separatists David Ishkhanyan, the former so-called "president" of the separatists Arayik Harutyunyan, the former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan, so-called "first deputy commander of the defense army" and "served" in the rank of "major general" of the separatist regime Davit Manukyan , the former so-called "foreign minister" of the separatist regime David Babayan, former so-called "presidents" of the separatists Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan, and former "defense minister" of the separatists Levon Mnatsakanyan were detained by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and delivered to Baku.

Currently, the persons are held in the pre-trial detention center in Baku.