Savox Communications' Asian Success Continues With A 5 Million Euro Order For Trics Hub And NC-100 Headsets

Savox Communications, the leading provider of mission-critical hearing protection and communication solutions, is delighted to announce yet another milestone in our ongoing success in the Asian market. As the premier provider of these hearing protection and communication solutions, we take pride in sharing that we have recently secured a substantial order worth 5 million euros.

This order encompasses Savox tactical communication solutions, specifically the Savox Trics communication Hub and Savox NC-100 Headsets. This reaffirms our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that supports professionals working in high-stakes environments.

Our ability to act fast and agile has played a pivotal role in achieving this success, and our continuous dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction remains our driving force. We understand the vital importance of clear and reliable communication in mission-critical scenarios, and our solutions are designed to not only meet but exceed the rigorous demands of such operations.

This significant order not only reflects our growth and market presence in Asia but also underscores the trust that organizations place in Savox Communications to provide them with the tools and technology they need to ensure mission success and personnel safety.

We are excited to continue our journey of delivering top-tier solutions and services to our valued clients, and we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in critical communications and hearing protection.

"I am thrilled about the order; it reaffirms our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that enhances mission success and personnel safety. It also reflects the trust organizations place in Savox Communications." says Jerry Kettunen, CEO of Savox Communication.

About Savox:

Savox Communications designs and manufactures advanced, rugged and robust hearing protection and communication solutions for the most demanding conditions. Headquartered in Finland, our worldwide network, distributors and agents deliver mission-critical systems for defence, fire and rescue, law enforcement, and industrial sectors across global markets. 40 years of experience in the industry and our agile and highly advanced R&D and engineering capability have earned Savox a reputation for superior quality. Our 300 co-workers around the world pride themselves on ensuring the safety and enhancing the operational capability of teams and individuals in challenging conditions where seamless access to voice and information is vital.