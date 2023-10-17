Internet Services Banned In Manipur Extended Till October 21 To Maintain Peace And Order

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Manipur government, in response to ongoing violence and unrest, has extended the ban on internet services in the northeastern state until October 21. The state government cited the need to prevent the activities of anti-social elements and maintain peace, harmony, law, and order in Manipur as the reasons for the extension.

In a official notification released on Monday, the concerns were expressed by the DGP Manipur Police regarding incidents of violence, including confrontations between the public and security forces, mob attempts at elected officials' residences, and civil unrest at police stations.

The government order stated that inflammatory material and false rumors transmitted through social media, messaging services, SMS services, and dongle services could pose an imminent danger to life, public and private property, and public tranquillity.

The ban on internet services will be in place until 7:45 pm on October 21 and is intended to prevent the escalation of violence in Manipur. The state has witnessed more than 180 fatalities and several hundred injuries since the violence began on May 3, triggered by a "Tribal Solidarity March" in protest of the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Internet services had been banned earlier on September 26 after images of two missing students went viral, resulting in public agitation in Imphal Valley. Although the broadband ban, which had been in place since May 5, was partially lifted in mid-July, mobile internet was restored on September 23 following an announcement by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.