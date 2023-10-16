Qatar Provides Educational Devices To Two Schools In South Africa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Pretoria: The State of Qatar provided educational devices to two schools in the Mpumalanga province of the Republic of South Africa.

The handover of the devices was carried out by Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of South Africa Khalid Mohammed Al Sharshani during a ceremony attended by the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa HE Candith Mashego-Dlamini.

In a speech, the Acting Charge d'Affairs at the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Republic of South Africa emphasized Qatar's commitment to supporting education worldwide to achieve modern societies that coexist peacefully, capable of bearing the challenges of the future through an educated generation capable of assuming responsibility, noting the renaissance witnessed by the State of Qatar, which is based on education and investment in people.

On her part, HE Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa expressed her gratitude for the Qatari donation. She encouraged everyone to explore the achievements and milestones of Qatar and its ongoing renaissance and benefit from its experience.