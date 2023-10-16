Pritzker: Volume And Speed Of Investments Depend On NABU, SAPO Work

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States provides comprehensive support to anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine because the volume and speed of investment in the country's restoration depend on the effectiveness of the work of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

This was discussed during the meeting of NABU director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO chief Oleksandr Klymenko with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker, NABU reports.

It is noted that the main topic of the conversation was the risks and challenges facing NABU and SAPO.

The heads of the agencies spoke about the legislative initiatives necessary for the effective work of anti-corruption institutions. This is primarily an increase in the staff of the Bureau by 300 employees, in particular, with the aim of strengthening the NABU's presence in the regions, creating an expert institution under the Bureau and exercising the NABU's right to independent wiretapping.

In addition, attention was paid to the need to cancel the so-called Lozovyi amendments, to improve the extradition mechanism and to strengthen the overall institutional capacity of NABU and SAPO.

U.S. President Joe Biden appointed Penny Pritzker as U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery in September. Within her mandate, Pritzker will work with the Ukrainian government, the G7, the EU, international financial institutions, international partners, and the American private sector.

During a press conference at the Coca-Cola plant in Kyiv region today, Pritzker said that she intended to visit Ukraine often to improve relations between American investors and the Ukrainian government and business.