Kuwaiti influencer chef ignites anger with controversial comments on Palestine

(MENAFN) Kuwaiti influencer chef Ahmad Al-Zamel has found himself embroiled in controversy after making controversial comments about the Palestinian situation, sparking outrage among his followers. These comments came amidst the backdrop of Operation Aqsa Typhoon, which began on October 7th. While many influencers have used their platforms to express their support for either the Palestinian cause or the Israeli Occupation, Al-Zamel chose to remain silent and continued posting his usual food content.



This decision to stay silent during a highly sensitive period led to criticism from his Instagram followers, one of whom questioned whether he was living in a parallel universe, to which Al-Zamel retorted, "I’m in Kuwait, the country in which you’re living. Leave this parallel universe and go back to the real world; your country, if you don’t like my parallel universe."



Another follower threatened to unfollow him by posting Palestinian flags, to which Al-Zamel responded, "Yes please, I want my account to be rid of you guys, I don’t want you." These exchanges ignited outrage, with people demanding empathy and solidarity during the ongoing Palestinian crisis.



Many argued that social media plays a crucial role in disseminating information and raising awareness about the suffering of Palestinians. Consequently, influencers are seen as having a level of responsibility for their statements and actions. Hours after the controversy, Al-Zamel posted a statement on his Instagram account, affirming his personal stance and Kuwait's unwavering position in supporting the Palestinian people and denouncing the Israeli Occupation's aggression. The incident highlights the scrutiny influencers face and the potential impact of their comments in times of crisis.

