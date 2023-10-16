Jin Air Operates Schedule Flights On Dhaka-Incheon Route

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Low-cost airline Jin Air is operating schedule flights between Dhaka, Bangladesh and Seoul, South Korea currently.

The airline is operating one weekly flight on Dhaka-Incheon-Dhaka route, said Jin Air in a release.

Incheon International Airport is the largest airport in South Korea, primarily serving Seoul.

Jin Air's flight LJ702 departs Dhaka Airport at 10:30 pm and lands in Incheon Airport at 7:15 am while the return flight LJ701 from Incheon Airport leaves at 5:30 pm and arrives in Dhaka Airport at 9:00 pm on Mondays.



The airline is operating Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the route.

One-way fare on the route starts from BDT 70,000 and the return fare from BDT 91,000, added the release.

Jin Air is offering per passenger two pieces (23kg each) baggage on Dhaka-Incheon flight.