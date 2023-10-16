Tricolor Flag Flies: Azerbaijan Restores Its Honor And Dignity

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Today was one of the most historic days for Azerbaijan. This is
such a historical day that it can also be appreciated as the day of
Azerbaijan's pride. The 30-year-long Armenian occupation and
separatism have eventually come to an end, and the tricolor flag of
Azerbaijan is proudly flying in our historical territories, which
were once the illegal abode of the invaders.
It was not a random day that victorious Supreme
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev raised our flag in Khojavand,
Khojaly, Askaran, Aghdara, and finally Khankendi. As the Supreme
Commander-in-Chief emphasized, we have been waiting for these days
for a long time, and thanks to the patience and restraint shown, we
finally had our wishes come true.
“We approached this issue with restraint and patience, as we do
with everything else. Because we knew that we would come here. I
knew that. Exactly 20 years ago, on October 15, 2003, I made that
promise to the people of Azerbaijan and to myself. Yes, we waited
for 20 years, or rather for 17 years. Three years ago, our flag was
raised in Shusha. However, we have achieved what we wanted,
fulfilled the decades-long wishes of the Azerbaijani people. We
have restored the dignity of the Azerbaijani people. We have
returned to our lands, we have restored our territorial integrity,
and at the same time, we have restored our dignity,” the President
said.
The Second Garabagh war lasted only 44 days, and although the
separatists yet had not been completely removed from the
Azerbaijani territories, Azerbaijan chose the peace agreement and
accepted Armenia's signing the capitulation document on November
10. At that time, many thought that Azerbaijan took a step back
under the pressure of the pro-Armenian forces. However, there were
many who believed that this day would happen.
This is the ripe fruit of a profound policy - as it persevered
and reaped its fruits. Three years ago, all international
organizations identified Azerbaijan as a target of a negative side.
The words of the Armenian invaders were heard in all organizations,
and a boycott plan was being prepared against Azerbaijan. Behind
this plan, France, the US Senate and leading congressmen worked
with all their efforts. Western media occupied the main news
sections every day with articles exhibiting biased positions
against Azerbaijan. They organized such a provocation that they
almost introduced Azerbaijan to the world as an invader.
However, Azerbaijan agreed with the articles of the November 10
statement and with great restraint showed the real processes in
Garabagh to the world community. As the saying goes, Leopard neve
changes its spots.
The provocations in Garabagh did not stop until the Armenians
changed their aggressor character. The situation was even brought
to such an extent that the Armenian separatists rejected Baku's
peace proposal and attempted to ignite a new war in the region.
There was nothing hidden anymore, everything was settled on the
table and everyone saw the truth and had to come to terms with
reality. The only party that denied the truth was a group of
separatist elements. But soon they were also forced to accept the
truth.
When the President of Azerbaijan addressed the people while
raising the flag in Khankendi, he also touched on very important
points. About 36 years ago, when the national leader Heydar Aliyev
was removed from the office of the Communist Party of the former
Soviet Union, Armenian nationalists began to implement their
nefarious plans with the help of France, just like today. Thus,
taking advantage of the absence of a national leader, the
Armenians, with the mediation of certain forces in Moscow,
established the status of the“Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast”
to occupy the territory of Azerbaijan's Garabagh. The most
interesting point was the support of the French media in
publicizing this issue.
If we just look at the processes from the Patriotic War until
today, we can see that France is the most active country supporting
separatism among the Western powers. By playing the role of an
obstacle in the entire peace negotiation process, France revealed
its dirty plans regarding the South Caucasus. Every time the French
leadership defended Armenia, it was more pro-Armenian than
Armenians. But in the last attack, France realized that times had
changed. The situation in the Caucasus is no longer the same as it
was 36 years ago. Azerbaijan, which has an independent policy, has
a strong army, economic potential, and wide diplomatic
influence.
No more words are needed to explain. After that, it remains to
draw conclusions for Armenia. Azerbaijan has fully restored its
territorial integrity and has taken steps to ensure peace and
security in the region. Now the choice is Armenia's; either
cooperation with the regional states, or being used as a tool in
the hands of forces like France and finally doomed to
destruction...
MENAFN16102023000195011045ID1107244906
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.