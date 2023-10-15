Shaquille O’Neal Debuts “Shaq’S Fantasy Lab” On Las Vegas Strip

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

NBA Hall of Famer and internet beloved Shaquille O'Neal, also known as "Shaq", and Fantasy Lab Las Vegas officially debut “Shaq's Fantasy Lab” to the public.

The entertainment venue and basketball legend announced their partnership on September 18th, appointing O'Neal with the new title of Chief Fantasy Officer“CFO” at Fantasy Lab in Las Vegas. Now locals and incoming travelers can experience Shaq's Fantasy Lab for themselves. This partnership brings together the limitless world of immersive experiences and the unparalleled charisma of Shaq.

“Fantasy Lab quickly became one of my favorite places to visit when I'm in Las Vegas, so I was excited when the opportunity to get involved presented itself. I've loved working with Fantasy Lab's innovative minds, and can't wait for everyone to see what we're doing with the space,” says Shaquille O'Neal .

Located at Fashion Show Las Vegas shopping mall, Fantasy Lab is a one-of-a-kind ticketed immersive experience that all ages can enjoy as well as a collection of thoughts, dreams, and emotions brought to life by original technologies that blur the line between science and fiction. A collection of love, fear, hope, heartbreak, and beauty scattered across multiple rooms Enlightenment, Insomnia, Kaleidoscope, Nightmare, Circus, Labyrinth, Stars), each with its own story to tell.

“In both our Mexico City and Las Vegas venues, our goal is to make our visitors leave Fantasy Lab feeling more uplifted than when they walked in. Partnering with Shaq has been the alignment we've been searching for due to his genuine enthusiasm for bringing fun into everything he does. Apart from a legendary NBA career, Shaq has been known for his positive and light-hearted character and attitude in everything he does and we know together we can leave a positive mark on our Vegas visitors,” shares Ricardo Franco, co-owner and co-founder of Fantasy Lab.

On top of revamping the seven experiential rooms at Fantasy Lab to fit Shaq's fantasies and larger-than-life personality, Shaq's Fantasy Lab will also have a full bar and kitchen. Visitors will be able to choose from 2 different experiences , Time to Dream and Midnight Dreams . While visitors can expect the same immersive audio-visual experience with both, Midnight Dreams takes place Wednesday through Sunday from 8 p.m. to close and is designed for the 21 and over crowd in Vegas. It's a free-roaming experience where guests can explore the seven rooms at their own pace, each with different popular music and original visuals. Guests are also welcome to savor a drink as they roam and absorb the atmosphere.

Time to Dream is every day until 8 p.m. and is a family-friendly experience designed to be fun for people of all ages. Guests spend about 10 minutes in each room to fully soak up the experience. Alcohol is not permitted during the day for the Time to Dream experience.

For additional information visit shaqsfantasylab .

To purchase tickets visit Time to Dream and Midnight Dreams .

Fantasy Lab LV can also be found on: Facebook and Instagram .

About Fantasy Lab

Fantasy Lab is an immersive experience, originally in Mexico City and expanded into Las Vegas, that is a collection of thoughts, dreams, and emotions brought to life by original technologies that blur the line between science and fiction. A collection of love, fear, hope, heartbreak, and beauty scattered across multiple rooms, each with its own story to tell. As pioneers of immersive experiences, Fantasy Lab believes in a world where technology provides hope and connection, not disenchantment and isolation, and they are doing their part to make it a reality.

Eleven11 Media Relations

Juliana Martins

+1 725-200-3701

View source version on newsdirect: