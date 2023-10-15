DBWC Releases Comprehensive Report on Media and Marketing Sectors in Dubai

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Dubai, October 15, 2023

The Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) unleashes a report following its inaugural Industry-Specific Roundtable meeting, an innovative initiative honing in on pivotal economic sectors.

The report dissects opportunities, hurdles, and growth trajectories within the dynamic realms of media and marketing. It provides strategic insights into leveraging cutting-edge media and marketing tools to propel unprecedented development in these crucial sectors.

Council members, representing the media and marketing sector, engaged in robust discussions, dissecting the reality, prospects, and challenges gripping the industry. The outcome? Various innovative solutions and recommendations engineered to catapult the sector's competitiveness to unparalleled heights.

Participants identified and grappled with increased competition, dynamic shifts in consumer behaviors, budget constraints, and the looming influence of artificial intelligence shaping the future of communication. The report doesn't shy away from addressing the talent acquisition and retention hurdles that the industry confronts head-on.

Despite concerns about the credibility of certain social media influencers, the report unapologetically underscores their vital role in Dubai's expansive marketing and media landscape. Discussions emphasized the transformative role of influencers, emphasizing the critical need for alignment with a company's brand and values.

Looking ahead, the Dubai Business Women Council remains committed to its series of dynamic roundtable discussions. The upcoming session, which will be held in November, will turn the spotlight on the financial services sector, followed by another session about the technology sector to be held next January.

These roundtable discussions are emblematic of DBWC's broader initiatives to educate, inform, and empower businesswomen, entrepreneurs, and professionals in the business community, elevating awareness on topics designed to foster business development and market analysis skills.

To access the full report on the media and marketing industry panel discussions, click [here]



Established in 2002, under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the Dubai Business Women Council is the UAE’s leading platform for the personal and professional development of business women in the Emirate of Dubai. It aims to support businesswomen and entrepreneurs taking their first steps in the world of business. The Council plays a vital role in enhancing the contribution of businesswomen to the country's economy and promoting economic development in all sectors of the business community.





