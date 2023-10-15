(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 15. Starlink plans
to expand its activities in Kazakhstan, said Lauren Dreyer, Vice
President of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX during a
meeting with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,
Trend reports.
As Dreyer noted, StarLink also wants to take part in a project
to provide remote villages of the country with satellite
internet.
In turn, Tokayev, welcoming Dreyer on the sidelines of the
Digital Bridge forum in Astana, called SpaceX one of the world
leaders in the field of space telecommunications. He said SpaceX
technologies have become strategic tools in demand to stimulate the
development of high technologies in general.
"Kazakhstan views SpaceX as a reliable partner for establishing
mutually beneficial cooperation," he said.
The Starlink Internet network is available to users in 47
countries, including North America, Europe, the Far East and
Australia. According to the Pentagon, the services of these
satellites are also actively used by the American military.
It was previously reported that Transtelecom plans to build five
base stations for Starlink in Kazakhstan. They should be located in
Astana, Almaty, Aktau, Uralsk and Kyzylorda.

