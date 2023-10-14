Kuwait Minister Of Finance Meets Several Delegates To IMF-WB Meetings

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MARRAKESH, Morocco, Oct 14 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Minister of Finance Fahad Al-Jarallah met separately on Saturday with a number of ministers on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Marrakesh.

During his meeting with Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Raniya Al-Mashat, Al-Jarallah, who leads Kuwait delegation to the meetings, praised the distinguished deep-rooted relationship between the two sisterly countries.

The meeting with Bahraini Minister of Finance and Economy Sheikh Salman Al Khalifa focused on the historical sisterly ties between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Al-Jarallah reaffirmed, during his meeting with Yemeni Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Wa'ed Ba-Theib and Minister of Electricity and Energy Mane' bin Yameen, Kuwait's support to efforts of the Yemeni government to restore security and stability in the country.

The two Yemeni minister appreciated the role of Kuwait to end the Yemeni crisis and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Al-Jarallah also received Moroccan Minister of Economy and Finance

Nadia Fettah Alaoui

where he affirmed Kuwait support to Morocco in its efforts to recover from the devastating earthquake of September 10.

He expressed wishes for Morocco to succeed in hosting the ongoing IMF-WB annual meetings which gathered representatives of 190 member countries of both institutions. (end) mry

