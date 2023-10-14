IDF Deploys World's Most Powerful Tank, Merkava Mark IV Against Hamas

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Israel initiates ground operations in the ongoing conflict with Hamas, the deployment of the Merkava Mark IV tank, renowned for its exceptional safety and firepower, takes centre stage.

Let's explore the key attributes of this formidable asset that provides a safe and potent defense against modern threats, including drones and missiles.

Drones pose a significant threat to traditional tanks in conflicts. The Merkava Mark IV can guard against such modern weaponry in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Israel's Merkava Mark IV tank is designed to defend against attacks by drones and missiles and features robust composite armour for enhanced protection.

The tank weighs 65 tons and has a powerful 120 MS smoothbore gun with a capacity of 48 shells. It can keep 10 shells ready for immediate firing

The tank can reach a top speed exceeding 60 km/h, a range extending up to 500 kilometres. An impressive 1,500hp V-12 diesel engine that fuels its performance.

It has a 7.62mm machine gun and a 60mm mortar system capable of striking up to 2700 meters. Discover additional armour integration to protect against drone and missile threats.

It features cutting-edge tech like Artificial Intelligence, advanced sensors, and virtual reality. Soldiers operate this tank with special gear, including the Iron View helmet.

The tank can fire different types of shells, including APFSDS-T M711, HEAT-MP-T M325, and TPCSDS-T M324, as well as 120mm rounds from French, German, or US sources