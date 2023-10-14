Irmo's Luke Sevilla Wins 126 Lb. Novice Bantam Championship At The Savage Fall Festival Boxing Show

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

In July of 2023, Tommy Sevilla moved his family from Menifee, in Riverside County of Southern California, across the United States to Irmo/Columbia, South Carolina, on account of the Democrat Party tyranny of liberal California and for a better life for him and his family, especially his children, in the Bible Belt State of South Carolina; the quality of Lexington Richland 5 school and their athletic programs were of the greatest importance in determining where to move.

Sevilla jokingly, yet with all seriousness, calls himself a political refugee disgusted with California's ungodly liberal political policies that deeply affect the children of the once great State.

Thus far, his 12-year-old son Luke Sevilla, is off to a strong start in Boxing, having decided on the tough opponent, Jordan Pineda of Rock Hill, South Carolina, to win the USA Boxing 126 lb. Novice Bantam Division of the Savage Fall Festival Boxing Show at the Savage Boxing Academy in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Luke Sevilla, not yet fully healed from a Buckle Fracture of his right thumb suffered in a Columbia Knights AAU Football game in Goose Creek, South Carolina, 3 weeks prior, had to overcome his lack of training and preparation for the fight, as well as his injury, with sheer heart, skill, and determination, mixed with a desire to leave the event quickly thereafter to try and make it in time for his Knight's football game in Augusta, Georgia; Sevilla is the starting Quarterback and Safety for the Columbia Knights 12u football team, who have just accepted and received an invitation for the national playoff. However, about scheduling change from the 3rd bout to the 37th bout, would not permit Sevilla to make the football game after all.

Luke Sevilla is one of a handful of 7th graders to start for or get significant playing time on his Irmo Middle School C-Team football squad, which is currently undefeated and annihilating all of its opponents by a wide margin, well on their way to a League Championship and Bowl Game. Next on their schedule is Brooklyn-Cayce and mighty Dutch Fork to close out the regular season. Irmo is the defending High School League (i.e., C-Team) Champions, led by Head Coach, Teon Petree.

Luke Sevilla is a multi-sport athlete who excels in football, baseball, basketball, boxing, and wrestling (9 national event titles; 2nd at California Kid's State Championships). His father, Tommy Sevilla, is a Volunteer Assistant Coach for the Irmo C-Team Wrestling Team and is in the process of becoming its Head C-Team Wrestling Coach.

Luke's sister, Gracie Sevilla, a 5th grader at Nursery Road Elementary School, is also a standout athlete (softball, basketball, football, wrestling, soccer, baseball) and is a member of many clubs at the recognized arts magnet school. She is also part of the Columbia Knights Cheer Squad.

Thus far, the Sevilla Family feels as though they have made the right decision to move to Irmo/Columbia area and they are looking forward to raising their children here, assimilating well into their local community, and enjoying sound biblical teaching at Harvest Christian Church in Lexington, where they worship.

Lifelong USC Trojans football fans, the Sevilla's have already become USC Gamecocks season ticket holders.

Luke Sevilla is registered to fight next at Mason Prep School in Charleston, South Carolina at Fall Fight Night VI for a Championship Belt.