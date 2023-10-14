Sharon Murder Case: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Transfer Of Trail To Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India dismissed the plea of Greeshma, the main accused in the Parassala Sharon murder case, seeking transfer of trial to a Tamil Nadu court in the Sharon murder case.

The plea was filed by the defendants, including Greeshma, demanding that the trial in the Sharon murder case be shifted to Tamil Nadu. After the lower court rejected the petition, the defendants approached the high court. The petition stated that the crime committed was not within the purview of the Kerala court, and the Tamil Nadu court had jurisdiction to conduct the trial. Since the incident took place in Tamil Nadu, the petition demands that the trial also be held there. Advocate Sriram Parakkat filed the petition for the accused. Currently, the proceedings are progressing in the Neyyatikara Additional Sessions Court.

Meanwhile, Greeshma was granted bail by Kerala High Court on September 25 Mohammed Nias C. P, passed the order granting bail to Greeshma.

The new petition was filed in the Supreme Court stating that the proceedings in the case will be held in Kerala, which will hinder the justice due to the accused, and there are practical difficulties in reaching Kerala from Kanyakumari for the trial proceedings.



Greeshma was arrested by the Nedumangad police in connection with Sharon's murder on October 31. Earlier, the court had also granted bail to the co-accused, her mother, and her uncle in the case.

The prosecution alleges that Greeshma and Sharon were in a romantic relationship for approximately a year. However, Greeshma wished to end the relationship as her family had arranged her marriage to another man. Since Sharon was unwilling to accept the breakup, Greeshma, along with her mother and uncle, allegedly conspired to poison him.

During a visit to Greeshma's residence in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, it was alleged that Greeshma was accused of giving Sharon poisoned drinks.

Following the consumption of the poisoned drink, Sharon Raj's health rapidly deteriorated over the next few days. Tragically, on October 25, he succumbed to death due to multiple organ failure.

In addition to Greeshma, her mother Sindhu and uncle Nirmala Kumaran also faced charges in connection with the murder.. Greeshma had allegedly plotted and executed the murder in order to avoid Sharon, her lover, so that she could marry someone else. These charges against her family members stem from the police's findings that they had attempted to shield Greeshma, who had administered the fatal poison to Sharon.