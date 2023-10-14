Kuwait Crude Oil Rises USD 1.68 Cents To USD 91.95 Pb -- KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil rose by USD 1.68 to USD 91.95 per barrel on Friday compared to USD 90.27 pb on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday. In international markets, Brent crude futures rose by USD 4.89 to settle at USD 90.89 pb and those of the West Texas Intermediate oil moved up by USD 4.78, settling at USD 87.69 pb. (end) km

