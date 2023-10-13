More Flights Between Lebanon And Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
An executive memorandum has been signed between the Lebanese Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) to operate 45 weekly flights between Lebanon and Iraq.
Lebanon's Minister for Transport, Ali Hamie, said the agreement was a milestone in enhancing cooperation between the two countries.
(Source: @alihamie_lb )
