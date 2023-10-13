Cheap Pro-Armenian Propagandist Fails In Presenting So-Called Crimes Against Armenians

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Sometimes, when entering politics for the first time, using stereotypes such as strong rhetoric and pretending to be the savior of the world works for some sleazy politicians. However, when one is not aware of what the issue is, it either makes that politician a target of laughter or, in the first impression, presents oneself as a negative hero.

Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy, among the candidates for the presidential elections in the United States, tried to defend Armenians as the first traditional step to increase his political rating. But when Vivek, in order to make his speech more effective, condemned the killing of people and the armed attack on civilians, and when he misrepresented the real events in the stills, a question arose: I wonder where this nubie candidate for the presidency in the far West, received this information that he tried to sell to the public with all his emotions, and where he got this order from.

While Ramaswamy was able to convey to the public that civilians were being hit by rockets, he was also presenting the abnormal processes in the US political system. Vivek Ramaswamy, who presented the devastation caused by rocket attacks on Ganja as a 'crime' of Azerbaijan, which was on the special order of former Armenian separatist leader, now arrested by Azerbaijan and brought to Baku, must have felt a little bit of the pangs of conscience when he understood the truth. Because as far as we know Vivek is still novice in US politics. He does not yet have a deep and "meaningful" dossier like other politicians sitting in the US Senate. Perhaps, Vivek cannot hide his Armenophilism because he still hasn't recovered from the influence of conservative spirit that was injected into his brain at an early age. However, even if this is the case, the fraud of the young candidate does not justify his action in any way.

Ramaswamy, a conservative politician, announced his candidacy again on the 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' talkshow, this time presenting himself as more devoted to Armenians. It was clear from the footage he misrepresented that he was excited. It seems that Vivek, who is a candidate from the Republican party, relying on his small luck, has become cheaper for the Armenian lobby.

It doesn't matter anyway - whatever it is, the same words and the same scenario are part of the theses prepared for them. When listening to the false speeches of the candidate from the Republicans, it becomes clear that the beginning and the end of every word goes through the propaganda machine of the Armenian lobby.

When Ramaswamy presented the events in Ganja as an Armenian massacre, for some reason he did not mention the crimes committed by Armenians against civilians in Barda and Ganja during the 44-day war. Why are mine problems in Garabagh ignored by them, but disinformation created by Armenians makes Western politicians more intoxicated like musky wine? Why didn't Ramaswamy utter a single word about more than 1 million Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons, who suffered all torments and homelessness for 30 years?

When the territories of Azerbaijan were under occupation for 30 years, the problems related to Garabagh were not discussed so much neither in the Senate nor in the pre-election campaigns of the United States. However, the recent peace and security situation in Garabagh seems to have disturbed some politicians.

As the saying goes, Lies have short legs. As long as they sell their honor and dignity for the sake of high-ranking positions, we begin to know them closely. Not everything is made up of a day, a month or a year. Azerbaijan endured this injustice for more than thirty years, but finally put an end to all this injustice at the most appropriate time. Surely, one day these unfair calls and baseless statements will end.