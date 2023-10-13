Cheap Pro-Armenian Propagandist Fails In Presenting So-Called Crimes Against Armenians

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Sometimes, when entering politics for the first time, using
stereotypes such as strong rhetoric and pretending to be the savior
of the world works for some sleazy politicians. However, when one
is not aware of what the issue is, it either makes that politician
a target of laughter or, in the first impression, presents oneself
as a negative hero.
Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy, among the candidates for the
presidential elections in the United States, tried to defend
Armenians as the first traditional step to increase his political
rating. But when Vivek, in order to make his speech more effective,
condemned the killing of people and the armed attack on civilians,
and when he misrepresented the real events in the stills, a
question arose: I wonder where this nubie candidate for the
presidency in the far West, received this information that he tried
to sell to the public with all his emotions, and where he got this
order from.
While Ramaswamy was able to convey to the public that civilians
were being hit by rockets, he was also presenting the abnormal
processes in the US political system. Vivek Ramaswamy, who
presented the devastation caused by rocket attacks on Ganja as a
'crime' of Azerbaijan, which was on the special order of former
Armenian separatist leader, now arrested by Azerbaijan and brought
to Baku, must have felt a little bit of the pangs of conscience
when he understood the truth. Because as far as we know Vivek is
still novice in US politics. He does not yet have a deep and
"meaningful" dossier like other politicians sitting in the US
Senate. Perhaps, Vivek cannot hide his Armenophilism because he
still hasn't recovered from the influence of conservative spirit
that was injected into his brain at an early age. However, even if
this is the case, the fraud of the young candidate does not justify
his action in any way.
Ramaswamy, a conservative politician, announced his candidacy
again on the 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' talkshow, this time
presenting himself as more devoted to Armenians. It was clear from
the footage he misrepresented that he was excited. It seems that
Vivek, who is a candidate from the Republican party, relying on his
small luck, has become cheaper for the Armenian lobby.
It doesn't matter anyway - whatever it is, the same words and
the same scenario are part of the theses prepared for them. When
listening to the false speeches of the candidate from the
Republicans, it becomes clear that the beginning and the end of
every word goes through the propaganda machine of the Armenian
lobby.
When Ramaswamy presented the events in Ganja as an Armenian
massacre, for some reason he did not mention the crimes committed
by Armenians against civilians in Barda and Ganja during the 44-day
war. Why are mine problems in Garabagh ignored by them, but
disinformation created by Armenians makes Western politicians more
intoxicated like musky wine? Why didn't Ramaswamy utter a single
word about more than 1 million Azerbaijani refugees and internally
displaced persons, who suffered all torments and homelessness for
30 years?
When the territories of Azerbaijan were under occupation for 30
years, the problems related to Garabagh were not discussed so much
neither in the Senate nor in the pre-election campaigns of the
United States. However, the recent peace and security situation in
Garabagh seems to have disturbed some politicians.
As the saying goes, Lies have short legs. As long as they sell
their honor and dignity for the sake of high-ranking positions, we
begin to know them closely. Not everything is made up of a day, a
month or a year. Azerbaijan endured this injustice for more than
thirty years, but finally put an end to all this injustice at the
most appropriate time. Surely, one day these unfair calls and
baseless statements will end.
MENAFN13102023000195011045ID1107238990
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.