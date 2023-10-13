Bengaluru: Prominent Journalist Sachidananda Murthy 'Sachi' Passes Away

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fondly known as "Sachi," Mr. K S Sachidanand Murthy's passing occurred at Apollo Hospital in Seshadripuram, Bengaluru. His medical team informed his family of the tragic news as the Electro Cardiogram went flat around 11:40 AM.

Sachi, a celebrated journalist in the national capital, hailed from Kolar district. He is survived by his wife, Ms. Chandrika, and his two sons, Mr. Nitin and Mr. Rohan, both residing in the United States of America and already present in Bengaluru.

A journalist who earned admiration from both political circles and the journalistic fraternity, Sachi had established a web of connections in the political arena. His remarkable reputation allowed him to meet Presidents, Prime Ministers, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and state Ministers at his convenience. He also had easy access to top bureaucrats.

Renowned for his expertise in national and international politics, Murthy had a distinguished career spanning over four decades, during which he made substantial contributions to The Week magazine.

His journalistic work in the realm of national and international politics garnered him multiple awards, recognizing his significant impact in the field. Furthermore, he was honored with the prestigious national-level special award from the Karnataka Media Academy in acknowledgment of his outstanding services to journalism.

Sachidananda Murthy was known as the "STRONG MAN OF THE WEEK," dedicating 32 years of service to the publication. Before joining THE WEEK, he had a successful tenure at the Indian Express.

Reportedly, Murthy celebrated his 68th birthday at the hospital on August 30, where he had undergone a lung transplantation surgery. In a somewhat lighthearted reflection on his ICU experience just a week before, Sachi humorously noted that the concept of ICU had evolved. It was no longer akin to a "Departure Lounge" but a place that prepared individuals for "I SEE YOU."

He remained confident in his recovery post-operation. However, despite the initially successful surgery, he faced insurmountable challenges during the post-operative period. Tragically, his life was unexpectedly cut short in less than six weeks.