Western Structures Not Shy To Show Their Desire To Maintain Conflicts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Western structures are not shy to show their desire to maintain
conflicts and their aggravation under the thin thread of good and
humanitarian intentions, while the growing conflicts around the
world begin to engage and distract public attention. France, with
the help of the alliance, seeks to arm Armenia to do its business
for it, and despite refusing to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan in
response to a request from pro-Armenian vassals in the EU, France
is crossing the line.
A country that over the past few years has experienced
disastrous yellow waistcoat rallies to combat economic recession
and instability, the reason being President Macron's intention to
raise the carbon tax on fuels, mainly diesel. The demands of the
protesters soon expanded to a huge range of social, economic, and
political demands. Soon anarchists in black, mostly of the younger
generation of French people, began to join the harmless rally,
leading to more clashes with the police and resulting in the
burning of buildings, and cars, and injuries.
Among those openly supporting the movement was the familiar
Marie Le Pen, who at the time of the separatist regime's propaganda
about the alleged blockade of Khankendi supported the regime. The
Anarchist movement was supported and paid for by the Soros
Foundation to create chaos.
Anti-Islamic movements, religious strife, unleashing civil
strife, etc. in France have taken place and continue to be
promoted, and despite the huge political, social, and economic
problems and the withdrawal of France's colonial policy from
Africa, have not influenced the decision of the authorities.
After French statements about the decision to arm and supply
Armenia, put forward by the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs
Catherine Colonna, continues to pursue anti-Azerbaijani policy,
during her speech in the Senate on 11 October.
Contrary to the reports of international organizations, as well
as the statements of the Armenian Prime Minister of September 21,
France is interested in continuing its insidious policy, where the
statements of the French Minister about the allegedly planned
eviction of Armenians from the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, which
in reality voluntarily left the regions without the use of force
and accompanied by the humanitarian assistance of Azerbaijani
services, are propagated.
The French authorities look with closed eyes at the massacres of
Azerbaijani civilians committed by the separatist regime during the
First Garabagh War and the Second Garabagh War. Did they provide
assistance? Did they provide humanitarian aid?
Did they declare in the European Parliament and other structures
the acts committed by terrorists? Did they fulfill the four
resolutions of the UN Security Council demanding the liberation of
the territories of Azerbaijan from occupation, as well as the
unconditional withdrawal of all occupation troops and the return of
IDPs to their native lands?
The fact is obvious. The personal hypocritical interest of the
French authorities, who are united with Armenians by blood, is
being pursued.
Accusations against Azerbaijan at the international level
continue without shame and conscience, without moral statement at
the plenary meeting of the 217th session of the Executive Board of
the organization, where they accuse Azerbaijan of appropriation of
medieval monasteries and destruction of Armenian traces, which is a
lie, as all historical and sacred places were taken under the
control and protection of the proper structures of Azerbaijan.
Again hypocrisy is in the face, where the minefields sown by
Armenians and their underlings are not covered, as well as the
destruction of historical, and cultural monuments, mosques,
desecration of graves on the territory of Garabagh. For Armenians
and the French, expecting such acts from Azerbaijan and the Islamic
world will remain only in their spoilt imagination.
A few days ago, when the European Parliament wanted to discuss a
package of sanctions against Azerbaijan, about 20 Ukrainian
parliamentarians strongly opposed the issue and unanimously called
the document against Azerbaijan groundless, preventing its
adoption.
Soon after the failed attempts in the European Parliament, it
became known that more than 2.5K Armenians "escaped" from Armenia,
where Yerevan set the goal of their return and securing work in
Armenia. Is this the intent? Since Paris is not calming down, and
initiated a discussion in the UN Security Council to adopt a
resolution that "will create conditions for the return of the
Armenian population of Garabagh.
Armenians will not be able to stay in Garabagh, even after so
many proposals to reintegrate Armenians into Azerbaijan, more than
95 people agreed to stay, but the rest remember the acts committed
against Azerbaijanis and will not be able to live with it.
Mindless revanchists have appeared in
Armenia
Meanwhile, propaganda with psyops operations on Armenians
continues in Armenia, where the Hayakwe group started collecting
signatures under a petition with the title "Garabagh will never be
a part of Azerbaijan". The corresponding document was signed by 58K
Armenians. Now the revanchists have submitted a draft law to the
parliament, according to which criminal liability will be imposed
for recognising Garabagh as Azerbaijani territory. And what to call
it?
"We are aware of the number of non-governmental organizations
that have been established in Armenia in recent years. These
organizations are not created to promote friendly relations between
Armenia and Russia, just the opposite. They are aimed at creating a
ground for anti-Russian sentiments and preparing to promote the
interests of the US, EU, and NATO." Sergey Lavrov stated.
To put pro-Armenian vassals in their place, it is important to
know.
Under the peace agreement, the historical lands of Azerbaijan
were divided between the two states. This peace agreement was the
first stage of the partition of Azerbaijan between Russia and Iran.
Documentary sources such as Gulistan (12 October 1813), Turkmenchay (10 February 1828) treaties between
Russia and Iran, as well as the treaty on the transfer of Garabagh
Khanate under Russian rule, signed on 14 May 1805 by Garabagh Khan
Ibrahim-khan and the Russian Empire, are clear indicators that the
empire occupied only Azerbaijani lands and then Armenians from Iran
and Turkiye were resettled here. None of these documents mention
Armenian holdings in Garabagh and their transfer to Russia.
A regime of terror is established in the occupied areas.
Gendarmerie detachments of Dashnaks are formed by the French, who
commit mass murders of the Turkish population. Allies officially
discussed the project of the organization of "Great Armenia" from
the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, including Cilicia and the
eastern provinces of Turkiye, up to Trabzon (Trebizond). Dashnak
gangs, slaughtered in some cases whole villages. This program of
physical extermination of the Turkish population was carried out
quite consciously under the leadership of the occupiers.
MENAFN13102023000195011045ID1107237238
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.