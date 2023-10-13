Azerbaijani Community Holds Peaceful Protest In Front Of UN ICJ

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani community organized a peaceful protest action in front of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands: "We want peace!" Azernews reports.

The action, organized by the Azerbaijan-Netherlands-Belgium Coordination Council, was in protest against Armenia's absurd claims and anti-Azerbaijan campaign.

Speakers at the action, which started with the singing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, recalled the policy of usurpation, aggression, ethnic cleansing, genocide, acts of vandalism, and mine terrorism carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan and our people for almost 30 years.

Protesters demanded that the International Court of Justice reject Armenia's false claims and respect the territorial integrity of multicultural and peace-loving Azerbaijan.

During the rallies "Garabagh is Azerbaijan!", "Respect the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan!", "End Armenian separatism!", "Stop the anti-Azerbaijani campaign!", "Azerbaijan wants peace, Armenia wants war! ", "Don't forget Khojaly!", "Ganja terror is a manifestation of Armenian terrorism!", "Ruben Vardanyan is a financier of terrorism!", "The world is silent about Ganja terror!" and other slogans were chanted.

It should be noted that the action was organized on the basis of Armenia's appeal to the International Court of Justice during the public hearings on the abolition of all forms of racial discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan).

