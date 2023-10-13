Estithmar Signs Partnership For Algerian-Qatari-German Hospital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: Estithmar Holding Company announced the signing of an agreement to launch the Algerian-Qatari-German Hospital in partnership with the Algerian Ministry of Health in Algiers, through its subsidiary Elegancia Healthcare, yesterday.

The agreement was signed by Chairman of the Board of Directors of Estithmar Holding Company Moutaz Al Khayyat and Director of Health and Population of Algiers Lahlali Lahlali, in the presence of Secretary-General of the Algerian Ministry of Health Talhi Mohamed, Ambassador of Qatar to Algeria H E Abdulaziz Ali Al Naama, CEO of Estithmar Holding Company Mohamed Badr Al Sadah, and CEO of Elegancia Healthcare Joseph Hazel.

On the occasion, Al Khayyat told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Algeria and Qatar have always enjoyed good fraternal relations based on mutual friendship and cooperation in several economic, cultural, and social fields. These relations have been strengthened under the leadership and directives of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of Algeria H E Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

“Today we are pleased to culminate this close relationship with the inauguration ceremony of the Algerian-Qatari-German Hospital in partnership with the Algerian Ministry of Health after completing all contracting procedures between the Estithmar Holding Company and the Algerian Ministry of Health", he added. He also stressed that this new medical facility would be a basic pillar that contributes to supporting the development of the Algerian health sector for the benefit of the Algerian people and economy.

The Algerian-Qatari-German Hospital, scheduled to be opened by end of 2025, will be characterised by modernity and development and will include 300 beds, 30 intensive care units, 15 operating rooms, and 40 outpatient clinics, in addition to 20 areas designated for emergencies, as it will combine high-level medical competencies with the latest diagnostic and treatment technologies in one place. It will also be equipped to accommodate more than 250,000 visitors to outpatient clinics annually, in addition to more than 25,000 inpatients annually.

In a relevant statement to QNA, Al Sadah stressed the significance of the hospital, saying the Algerian-Qatari partnership project will contribute to meeting a comprehensive range of medical needs of Algerian citizens, especially in the field of specialised medical services such as complex heart diseases, liver transplantation, neurosurgery, scoliosis, in addition to surgical oncology, chemotherapy, and others, which will reduce the need for Algerian citizens to travel abroad for treatment.

Elegancia Healthcare, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, occupies a pioneering and prestigious position in the field of healthcare in Qatar.

The company's principles are based on the foundations of humane care and excellence according to international standards and a complete commitment to providing exceptional humanitarian service that takes care of the patient first and foremost and helps members of society enjoy health and a better lifestyle.