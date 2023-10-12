(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Exotec says its robots are operating at over 100 customer sites

October 12, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

Exotec , a warehouse robotics provider, says its continued business expansion has resulted in its robots operating in“over 100 customer sites globally”.

The company is on track to increase its global employee headcount 80 percent year on year by 2024 to support record business growth across APAC, Europe, and North America.

Romain Moulin, Exotec CEO and co-founder, says:“Reaching more than 100 customer sites signals an important milestone for our business and the momentum of the warehouse robotics category.

“Leading brands trust Exotec not only to improve operational efficiency and augment their human workforces in the warehouse, but use it as a driving force to reinvent their entire supply chains.”

Christian Resch, partner at the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, says:“Amid global economic uncertainty, prolonged labour shortages, and rising consumer expectations, warehouse automation emerges as a compelling market opportunity.

“We believe Exotec is well-positioned to take advantage of this opportunity due to their unique approach to engineering, innovation, and a proven track-record of success helping the world's largest brands.”

Western Europe

In Western Europe, Exotec drove growth with new customer wins and expansions into new countries. In June, Exotec partnered with CEVA Logistics to deliver 57 robots to two sites in the Netherlands, and in July Exotec partnered with Lyreco, a global office supply distributor, to deliver robots to its distribution centre in France.

In April 2023, Exotec solidified its presence in the UK market with a significant customer partnership with Alliance Automotive Group (AAG), a European leader in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Central Europe

Pushing its growth throughout the rest of Europe, Exotec continues to build momentum in the Central European region. The company recently announced its partnership with Polish Integrator A1 Sorter which already resulted in ajoint project with ILS, a Polish logistics service provider for the automotive industry.

A1 Sorter and Exotec will outfit an ILS fulfilment centre located at the company's headquarters in Zakroczym, Poland, with the signature Skypod system.

North America

Originally founded in France, Exotec entered the North American market in 2020, ready to take on the world's largest economy. In less than three years, Exotec has established its North American headquarters in Atlanta where it now counts a team of 70+ people, with plans to continue hiring to support strong customer demand in the region.

Currently, there are 20+ customer sites across the US and Canada for leading brands including Gap, Ariat, and Decathlon. The North American market is expected to represent one third of Exotec's global business by 2025.

APAC

As one of the world's fastest-growing markets, Asia has been of particular focus for Exotec as it expands across the globe.

In August 2023, the company announced it had entered the Korean region with a partnership with POSCO DX, an engineering and IT service provider.

South Korea is the second Asian country, following Japan, to embrace Exotec solutions and represent a strategic market for the company.

In Japan, Exotec continued the record growth with new partnerships to deliver its Skypod robotics systems to integrated logistics provider, Alps Logistics, and a fulfilment service provider, acca international.