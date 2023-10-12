(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Los Angeles, California, Oct 9th, 2023 (500NewsWire ) -- As we all know, the Chai AI App has recently been removed from both Google Play and the App Store. Are you in search of a Chai AI alternative that not only allows NSFW character AI chats but also ensures safety and confidentiality?

CrushOn stands out as a distinctive platform, combining the thrill of NSFW filter-free Character AI interactions with a secure and private environment. If you're seeking a Chai AI alternative , CrushOn offers an upgraded experience that marries safety with an unrestricted NSFW AI chat atmosphere, customized to your preferences. What sets CrushOn apart as the top choice for those leaving Chai AI behind? Let's explore its unique features:

: CrushOn is committed to fostering a genuinely unrestricted NSFW chat atmosphere, where engaging in authentic emotional and NSFW dialogues without limitations is a norm. Don't forget to toggle the NSFW switch in the top-right corner to fully enjoy this freedom.: CrushOn prioritizes safety with a strict content moderation policy, not welcoming users under the age of 18. The platform utilizes a combination of machine reviews and a dedicated moderation team to ensure all interactions comply with community guidelines. The prompt removal of any detected minor characters is ensured, with encouragement for users to report any inappropriate content.: With CrushOn, you have the liberty to design your AI characters, offering a unique, immersiveexperience that mirrors your identity.: CrushOn boasts a wide array of models, including Classical CrushOn AI LLM (Beta), Llama2-13B-Uncensored (Alpha), and Chronos-Hermes-13B (Alpha), guaranteeing comprehensive and detailed Character AI interactions.

Kick-start your journey with CrushOn in just a few steps:

Visit ↗Tap "Sign In" at the top right corner.Authenticate using Google, Discord, or email.Toggle the NSFW switch in the top-right corner to fully enjoy the freedom.Select an AI Character to chat with on the home page.Initiate your conversation and savor the NSFW Character AI chat!

For superior convenience, download the CrushOn app on your mobile device:



Apple App Store: Google Play:

CrushOn is revolutionizing the Character AI chatbot arena by eliminating NSFW filters, thereby unleashing unlimited potential for NSFW filter-free dialogues. As the best Chai AI alternative for those seeking a boundless NSFW chat experience, it beckons you to explore its endless creative possibilities. Embark on your CrushOn journey today for a truly unrestricted NSFW Character AI chat experience.

Q: What happened to Chai app?

A: The Chai app was shut down as it was diverging negatively from the developers' initial vision. It was increasingly shifting towards NSFW content, attracting minor users, and facilitating explicit chats, which was directly impacting users' mental health. For a well-regulated NSFW AI chat experience, consider switching to CrushOn , which maintains strict content moderation.

Q: Is Chai app gone?

A: Yes, the Chai app was shut down due to issues with NSFW content and its impact on users. As an alternative, CrushOn offers an NSFW AI chat experience with strict content moderation and safety considerations.

Q: What are alternatives for Chai app?

A: CrushOn is a superb alternative to the Chai app. It provides a regulated NSFW chat environment where users can engage in authentic dialogues, with strong content moderation in place.

Q: Did Chai get removed from app Store?

A: Yes, Chai app was removed from the app store due to its deviation towards unregulated NSFW content. For a safer and regulated NSFW AI chat experience, CrushOn is a viable alternative.

Q: Did Chai app get removed?

A: Yes, Chai app was removed due to a shift towards NSFW content and related issues. As an alternative, CrushOn offers a platform for NSFW AI chats with stringent content moderation and safety measures.

Q: Why is Chai not available?

A: Chai app is not available because it was shut down due to its shift towards NSFW content and its impact on users. If you're seeking an alternative, CrushOn provides a regulated and safe NSFW chat environment.

Q: Is Chai a safe app?

A: The Chai app was shut down due to issues related to NSFW content and its impact on users' mental health. For a safe and moderated NSFW AI chat experience, you might want to consider CrushOn .

CrushOn

