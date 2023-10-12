Kuwait Health Minister Inaugurates Laboratory For Food Examination

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi inaugurated on Thursday preliminary operation of the laboratory for food examination, affiliated to the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition, affirming that it is crucial for health of the citizens and residents of Kuwait.

Speaking to journalists, he said it includes many sub laboratories specialized in chemical and bio-chemical examination of bacteria and viruses that live on food supplies such as vegetables and fruits as well as eggs.

It is one of the largest of itS kind at the Gulf level, he said.

Dr. Reem Al-Felaij, the director of the authority, noted the cooperation between the laboratories department with the departments of imported food and examination in the governorates. (end)

