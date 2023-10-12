Putin hails Russian nuclear industry, says it has no equal

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin hailed the nation's nuclear industry on Wednesday, asserting its status as the world's leading sector.



He made these remarks during the ongoing Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow.



“Russia’s nuclear industry has no competitors abroad, it’s simultaneously building 22 power units in other countries,” he informed the forum.



The Russian nuclear agency, Rosatom, is engaged in constructing reactors in various global destinations, which encompass India, Hungary, China, Turkey, Bangladesh, as well as Egypt.



Rosatom asserts its preeminence as the global leader in advanced solutions for diverse types of nuclear power plants. It offers comprehensive, environmentally-friendly energy solutions across the entire nuclear supply chain, including activities such as nuclear facility design, construction, and operation, uranium mining, conversion, and enrichment, nuclear fuel supply, decommissioning, storage of spent fuel, transportation, and the safe disposal of nuclear waste.



The Russian Energy Week stands as a pivotal international forum dedicated to addressing critical issues within the worldwide energy sector.

