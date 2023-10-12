Kuwait: Multilateral Action Is Method To Address Disarmament Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait said that multilateral action is the best way to address the challenges related to disarmament and non-proliferation and to enhance international cooperation under the umbrella of the UN and multiple disarmament mechanisms.

This came in Kuwait's speech delivered by the Second Secretary Fahad Al-Ajmi of Kuwait's permanent delegation to the UN Wednesday evening, before the UN General Assembly First Committee concerned with disarmament and international security.

The ideal common goal of complete disarmament is the human aspiration to achieve true peace and security as well as remove the danger of war, Al-Ajmi underscored.

He pointed to the many challenges and geopolitical changes that have begun to become a threat to international peace and security, saying that an alarming pace of the arms race is witnessed, the consequences of which will extend to all parts of the earth.

They are concerned about any failure to comply with agreed-upon obligations and the deliberate and continuous ignoring of the international community's repeated appeals calling for the implementation of global treaties and multiple agreements in this field, most notably the treaties on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the ban on nuclear tests, he said.

The only way and best path to ensure that nuclear weapons are not used again is to get rid of them completely, he added, while expressing Kuwait's welcome of any progress made in the field of disarmament.

He called on member states to combine efforts, not to politicize the process, and to work hard on the challenges faced in an effort to find common solutions that will reach a final document during the 11th NPT Review Conference.

He highlighted Kuwait's successful experience in assuming the presidency of the second session of the conference entitled "Establishing a zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East," through which they adopted the rules of procedure of the conference and established an informal working committee concerned with continuing consultations between the formal sessions of the conference.

The UN's efforts in disarmament have been continuing since 1946, however progress in this field is minimal, he stated, stressing simultaneously with combined efforts, cooperation, and joint work, they can achieve progress in this regard. (end)

ast









MENAFN12102023000071011013ID1107229841