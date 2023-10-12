(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dyson Revolutionises the Runway at this Season's Dubai Fashion Week







Dyson will be offering complimentary styling sessions at their pop-up location in d3 until the end of fashion week

DUBAI, UAE – 11th OCTOBER, 2023: As the fashion world watched the kick-off of the latest edition of Dubai Fashion Week, Dyson are excited to announce that the brand has returned as the Haircare Technology Partner for the new season.

From 9 to 15 October, Dubai Fashion Week returns to Dubai Design District (d3), bringing with it unparalleled creativity, innovation, and global fashion excellence. This season, Dyson takes over the backstage once again, using its range of pioneering hair styling products, such as the Dyson SupersonicTM, Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler, and Dyson CorraleTM straightener, to deliver catwalk-ready looks.

For the launch of Dubai Fashion Week, Dyson hosted an exclusive masterclass with celebrity hairstylist and Dyson Global Hair Care Brand Ambassador Matthew Collins. A guest list of notable faces from the Dubai fashion, beauty and social scene were in attendance as Matthew shared tips, tricks and techniques using Dyson products to show how to create runway ready looks from the comfort of home. Along with creating all the looks and styles the models would be sporting on the runway, Dyson also styled a handful of international models, flown in from around the world exclusively for a VIP presentation from luxury fashion brand Carolina Herrera.

Join one of the daily masterclasses with Dyson hairstyle ambassador Deena Alawaid and session stylist Natalie Kasses, or browse all the brands haircare solutions, including limited-edition collections such as the highly anticipated AirstraitTM that has yet to launch in the region, the soon-to-be launched Dyson SupersonicTM hair dryer, the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler, and Dyson CorraleTM cordless straightener in Ceramic Pop and Blue Blush colourways. To see Dyson's haircare technologies in action, guests are invited to head down to Dubai Fashion Week at d3, where the Dyson pop-up has set up shop between Building 9 and 10 and is open to the public from the 10th to 15th October, offering complimentary styling sessions to all who visit, with no prior booking required.

Dyson Pop-up at Dubai Fashion Week

Location: Dubai Design District (d3) between buildings 9 and 10

Dates: Tuesday 10th October to Sunday 15th October

Timings: 12:00pm – 8:00pm

Pre-bookings are not required.