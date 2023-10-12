Granite Flooring Industry Forecast $8.3 Billion Potential By 2031 | Emser Tile, Arizona Tile

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global Granite Flooring market growing at a CAGR of 4.4% forecast to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global granite flooring market size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $8.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031

The Granite Flooring Market increasing demand can be attributed to the increasing construction activities such as residential and non-residential. Typically, granite flooring consists of types such as tiles, slabs, and cobble stone. Among these, the tiles segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its high strength, and durability. Granite is a very popular in-home renovation due to its strength and durability, making it ideal for kitchens countertops, flooring, monuments, wall cladding and others.

Top Leading Companies: Aro granite industries ltd., M S International, Inc., Fortuna Marmo Granite, Arizona Tile, Emser Tile, STONE SOURCE LLC., Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Daltile), Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries Limited, Stone Glamour S.r.l., Blyth Marble Limited.

Granite, a natural stone formed deep within the Earth's crust, is known for its exceptional hardness and durability. Its resistance to wear and tear, moisture, and stains make it an ideal choice for flooring. This resilience has made it popular not only for commercial spaces but also for homes. Granite floors are capable of withstanding heavy foot traffic, making them a prime choice for areas with high activity, such as kitchens, hallways, and living rooms.

In addition, granite tile is very strong and durable, scratch resistant which is best applicable for flooring. It comes in various different shades, colors and patterns. Granite tiles are very hard in nature owing to this it can take heavy loads. It is used for high traffic areas such as subway, shopping mall pathway, living room and office flooring. In addition, it offers various advantages such as flexibility, durability, easy cleaning and cost effectiveness.

Consumers are increasingly seeking unique and customized flooring options. This trend is met by suppliers who offer a wide range of colors, finishes, and patterns to cater to individual preferences. Large format granite tiles are gaining popularity due to their modern and seamless appearance, making spaces appear more open and expansive. The concept of multi-use spaces in homes and commercial buildings has led to a preference for adaptable flooring materials. Granite fits the bill by effortlessly transitioning between different functions within a space.

All such factors are anticipated to boost the demand of granite flooring market during the forecast period. The market is analyzed with respect to different locations such as indoor and outdoor. Out of these, the indoor segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to high demand from residential and non-residential users. By application, it is based on residential and non-residential.

The future of the granite flooring market is promising. As construction and renovation activities continue to increase worldwide, the demand for durable, aesthetically pleasing, and eco-friendly flooring materials like granite will persist. Technological advancements in quarrying and processing are also expected to lower production costs and expand the market further.

The granite flooring market is experiencing an upswing due to its unique blend of aesthetics, durability, and sustainability. As consumers increasingly seek long-term investments for their living spaces, granite flooring is poised to maintain its position as a sought-after choice in the flooring market. Its adaptability to various settings, along with evolving design trends and sustainable practices, ensures a bright future for the granite flooring industry.

