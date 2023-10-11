Russians Shell Gymnasium In Nikopol: Two Killed, Search Continues For People Trapped Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed and a gymnasium was destroyed in Russian shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region. The gymnasium was destroyed. Two people were killed. Rescuers are still searching for people trapped under the rubble. It has been established that the victims are employees of the educational institution. We are continuing search and rescue operations," he said.

As reported, Russian forces shelled Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, overnight Wednesday. Nikopol itself, as well as Marhanets and Myrove communities, came under heavy artillery fire. An elderly woman was injured in Russian shelling. She was provided with necessary assistance.