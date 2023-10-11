Egypt's Health Minister Meets Qatari Counterpart To Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, met on Tuesday with his Qatari counterpart, Hanan Mohamed Al-Kuwari, on the sidelines of the 70th session of the Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The meeting focused on ways to enhance and expand future cooperation between Egypt and Qatar in the health sector, according to Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population.

The two ministers discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of pharmacy and medicine production, as well as exchanging experiences between medical teams in both countries through collaboration between health institutions.

They also reviewed the successful initiatives and comprehensive health coverage plans implemented by both countries, as well as the management of hospitals and medical facilities.

Abdel Ghaffar invited Al-Kuwari to visit some of Egypt's hospitals and learn about the services and specialties offered to citizens, as part of sharing best practices between the two countries.

In addition, Abdel Ghaffar said that the Egyptian health system has achieved an advanced position in responding to health emergencies, thanks to the partnership with WHO that supported the response through joint planning, capacity building, and strong monitoring and control systems.

He made these remarks during the opening session of the 70th session of the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO), which is being held in Cairo. He added that comprehensive health coverage is a top priority for Egypt, as it aims to provide health care for all citizens by 2030.