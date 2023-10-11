Cable-Laying Vessel For Van Oord Delivered

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

The cable-laying vessel Calypso has officially been handed over to Van Oord. The next-generation, custom-built vessel will be a key strategic addition to Van Oord's offshore wind fleet, being equipped with the latest sustainable technologies.

Delivered from Vard Brattvaag

The final construction phase took place at the Vard Brattvaag shipyard in Norway, where the cable-related equipment was installed. The hull was built at Vard Tulcea in Romania. This next generation custom-built cable-laying vessel is developed with the latest sustainable technologies in order to reduce the carbon footprint. Besides being run on biofuel, this hybrid vessel has future fuel ready engines with built-in flexibility to be powered with e-fuels.

The vessel has a large battery installation, a shore supply connection and a s state-of-the-art energy management system. This sustainable set-up will result in higher energy efficiency reducing CO2, NOx and SOx emissions.

Double-speed cable installation

The vessel is not only fitted with a cable carousel on deck but also with a second, below-deck cable carousel, with a total cable-carrying capacity of 8,000 tonnes. Suitable for efficiently laying two cables simultaneously. The Calypso will mainly be deployed to install inter-array grid and export cables for offshore wind projects, including high-voltage direct current cables. Van Oord's highly innovative cable trenchers can also be operated from the vessel.



SeaQ flexible solutions by Vard Electro

The Group's high technology subsidiary Vard Electro has delivered a complete SeaQ package, encompassing advanced - still highly intuitive bridge, power, communication and automation solutions. Vard Accommodation has delivered HVAC-R, piping and interior concepts.

The cable laying vessel of VARD 9 02 design is developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. The vessel measures 131 metres in length and 28 metres across the beam.

About Van Oord

Van Oord is a Dutch family-owned company with 150 years of experience as an international marine contractor. The focus is on dredging, land infrastructure in the Netherlands, offshore wind and oil & gas infrastructure. Its head office is in Rotterdam. Van Oord employs 5,000 staff, who worked in 2019 on 200 projects in 44 countries. The fleet consists of about 70 vessels and a large amount of special-purpose and auxiliary equipment. Marine ingenuity is characteristic of Van Oord. By using innovative, smart and sustainable solutions, it wishes to contribute to a better world for future generations.