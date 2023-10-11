ALBIS: New Sales Office In Morocco

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

ALBIS has opened a new sales office in the northern

Moroccan port city of Tangier. With the new subsidiary, the international distributor of

thermoplastics is increasing its service level across Northwest Africa, underlining the

commitment of ALBIS to its activity in the Maghreb region.

ALBIS has been expanding its business in North Africa over the last years and already has

two warehouses in Tunisia and Morocco. With long-standing and new distribution

partners, the enlarged local team continues to drive this development forward.

“Morocco currently attracts the most investment in the whole of Africa, and Tangier,

located on the Straits of Gibraltar, has served as a strategic link between Africa and

Europe for centuries. Our partners and customers expect us to have a local presence,

therefore it is of great strategic importance for both our European business and for our

global growth objectives to be successful in this region”, emphasizes Laurent Beaurepaire,

Regional Sales Director, South West.

In addition to the automotive industry, ALBIS Morocco will focus on the area of E & E as

well as on the building & construction and the healthcare sectors.

About ALBIS

ALBIS is one of the world's leading companies in the distribution of technical thermoplastics and thermoplastic

elastomers. With technical know-how, a strong distribution network and a passion for the best solution, ALBIS, as an

independent distributor, offers its customers one of the market-leading and most comprehensive product portfolios in

the entire plastics processing industry. With 24 locations worldwide and 500 employees, the company, headquartered

in Hamburg, Germany, is strongly represented in Europe, with a growing presence in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.