Hammer & Nails Embarks On Expansion In The Thriving $80 Billion Men's Grooming Sector

Hammer & Nails, a premier men's grooming franchise, has announced a strategic 60-unit expansion plan for Texas, led by seasoned area developer Frank Muller. This significant move will enhance the brand's presence in major Texas markets, including Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. SRS Real Estate Partners' Jack Dawson, Wes Babb, Drew Allen, and Ed Heap will lead site selection in those markets.

“There's a high demand in the market for these services,'” said Jack Dawson, SRS First Vice President.“We're looking forward to partnering with Hammer & Nails to expand this innovative concept throughout Texas.

After recording a remarkable 55% YoY membership growth and a 72% increase in overall revenue compared to 2022, Hammer & Nails is on an upward trajectory. The brand currently has over 70 licenses in development in addition to an existing footprint of 27 locations nationwide. Muller's Texas additions will complement the 70 currently under development.

Aaron Meyers, CEO of Hammer & Nails, states, "The modern man is craving a place that is just for them. A place that treats them with respect and helps them look and feel their best. They are tired of impersonal take-a-number chop shops. Hammer & Nails addresses this underserved market by offering flexible, budget-friendly membership options while delivering a luxury experience.”

On the partnership with Muller, Meyers adds, "Collaborating with Frank to fully tap into the Texas market marks a company milestone as the Hammer & Nails family celebrates its 100th location in active development. Frank's expertise, network, and track record ensure our Texas expansion will be a resounding success. This partnership underscores and highlights franchise owners' appreciation of the market potential and the sustainable advantage our unique business model offers."

Muller's choice to partner with Hammer & Nails is the result of an in-depth assessment of investment opportunities in Texas. He remarks, "In a booming industry saturated with generic options, Hammer & Nails stands out as a beacon of quality and innovation. The brand's dedication to elevating the male grooming experience while offering a sustainable and profitable business model made it an irresistible investment opportunity. I'm thrilled to contribute to this dynamic brand's growth in Texas."

Beyond Texas, Hammer & Nails is poised to open new locations in established areas throughout Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Oregon, and California. Projections indicate that the men's grooming industry is expected to grow from $80B to $115B by 2028, as reported by CNN . CNN further reports that current demand and projected spending are strong, with an estimated 389% surge in interest by men on TikTok concerning their grooming habits. Hammer & Nails is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growth.

Hammer & Nails is a distinguished grooming destination dedicated to providing men with an exceptional grooming experience in an upscale environment. With a focus on quality, relaxation, and rejuvenation, Hammer & Nails has become synonymous with luxury in the grooming industry.

Robert "Frank" Muller, Jr. is the Hammer & Nails area developer for Texas, orchestrating the acquisition of a substantial 60-unit expansion that sprawls across the state. Notably, Muller is also a distinguished distribution executive with a remarkable career that spans three decades within the financial sector. During his impressive tenure, he has adeptly spearheaded the strategic direction of multiple enterprises, diligently facilitating access to esteemed managers and exclusive investment prospects. Muller's proficiency lies in constructing and overseeing intricate multi-channel distribution frameworks for investment management firms, showcasing his keen acumen for optimizing outreach. His multifaceted expertise in finance and strategic expansion underscores his exceptional reputation as a leader in the industry.

