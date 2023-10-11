Zeelool Launches Buy 1 Get Other Frames At 50% Off

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Zeelool OpticalAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Zeelool, a retail brand that focuses on optical eyewear design, production, and sales, has launched the "Buy 1 Get Other Frames 50% off" promotion, aiming to provide affordable and high quality fashionable eyeglasses for customers.If the eyeglasses lovers and their family are looking for new frame glasses as fashion accessories to match their outfits, reflect their lifestyle, and have certain functions such as anti-blue light function, vision correction function, photochromic function, anti-glare function, etc., can choose Zeelool. Zeelool brand is offering great deals, and all consumers can take advantage of this "Buy 1 Get Other Frames 50% off" event to buy two frames that they will love at a super price, including one frame at half price.The rules for Buy 1 Get Other Frames 50% off at Zeelool are as follows:1. Please select at least 2 frames ,50% off is automatically applied to the rest of frames that have a lower price.2. Not eligible for frames under USD $8.00.3. Applicable for up to 8 frames in one order.There are 2500+ different styles of frame glasses to choose from at the zeelool, browse the items (multiple categories for to browse, such as women eyeglasses , men eyeglasses , tortoiseshell eyeglasses , cat-eye eyeglasses, crystal eyeglasses, round eyeglasses, square eyeglasses, and many more), and find affordable and stylish choices for glasses lovers and their family's holiday lists.If they want to make sure whether glasses frames suit face shape, skin tone, hair color, or even eye color, they can use the online AR try-on function provided by Zeelool Mall to ensure that the selected frames suit their overall look. They can also upload front-facing photos of their family members, check which frame glasses are more suitable before deciding to purchase. No matter what they and their family's style is, Zeelool has options to suit them.For more information about Zeelool or to shop, please visit:About ZeeloolZeelool is the best place to buy fashionable optical glasses online. The goal is to allow everyone to own a pair or even multiple pairs of glasses as a fashion accessory to match different outfits. Founded in 2017, Zeelool is reshaping the fashion eyewear industry, making it easier for people to find affordable, high-quality, and stylish optical glasses. Zeelool provides more than 2500 different styles of fashionable frame glasses, and has the entire process from frame design, craftsmanship to glasses manufacturing. Zeelool offers creative and convenient services, such as an online AR try on, which allows customers to find the perfect pair of glasses for their face shape.

