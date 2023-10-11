Azerbaijan Marking Anniversary Of Armenian Missile Attack On Ganja During Second Karabakh War

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Three years have
passed since the missile attack launched by Armenian armed
formations on Azerbaijan's Ganja during the second Karabakh war,
Trend reports.
On October 11, 2020, at around 02:00 (GMT+4), the city center
was attacked by Armenian ballistic missile.
As a result of the missile attack on multi-story residential
buildings, none people were killed, and 35 others were wounded.
Later, one of the injured individuals passed away in the
hospital.
In total, the city of Ganja was attacked 5 times with rockets
and heavy artillery. As a result, 26 people became martyrs, and 175
people sustained injuries. Considerable damage was inflicted on
vehicles and civilian infrastructure in the city.
These attacks led to the deaths of 93 innocent civilians,
including 12 children and 27 women. 454 people, including 35
children, suffered injuries of varying degrees, and 181 children
lost one of their parents, while five children lost both of their
parents.
A total of 12,292 residential and non-residential buildings and
288 vehicles were damaged.
Among the casualties and the wounded, there were children and
women.
Former 'president' of now-defunct Armenian separatist regime in
Karabakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, accused of these terrorist actions
against the civilian population in Ganja during the second Karabakh
war, was detained by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and
taken to Baku.
He was charged under Articles 100, 116, 117, 120, 214, 214-1,
214-3, 218, 279 and other articles of the Criminal Code of
Azerbaijan.
Harutyunyan, born in 1973 in Azerbaijani city of Khankendi,
acting as the so-called 'president' of separatists and under other
aliases, took part in conducting an aggressive war on the territory
of Azerbaijan. He was involved in recruiting, training, and
financing mercenaries and using them in the armed conflict and
military operations. He violated the norms of international
humanitarian law during the armed conflict by giving criminal
orders.
Furthermore, there were reasonable suspicions that Harutyunyan
was involved in financing terrorism, forming and organizing the
activities of armed groups not provided for by the legislation of
Azerbaijan, equipping these formations with weapons, components,
ammunition, explosives, military equipment, and gear, organizing
training exercises for their use, as well as smuggling the
aforementioned ammunition and weapons into the sovereign territory
of Azerbaijan.
