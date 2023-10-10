Gulabo Sitabo To Paa: 7 Iconic Looks Of Amitabh Bachchan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Big B turns 81, lets look at some of his iconic looks in films over the years. Gulabo Sitabo to Paa are 7 iconic looks of Amitabh Bachchan. From a quirky landlord to a 12-year-old boy with a rare disorder, he's displayed remarkable versatility in his appearances, including Hollywood roles, eccentric characters, and epic warriors. Happy Birthday Senior Bachchan!
Gulabo Sitabo to Paa are 7 iconic Amitabh Bachchan looks, showcasing his versatility in roles from quirky to epic, including Hollywood debut
Amitabh Bachchan sported a quirky old man look with shabby clothing, a long white beard, and round glasses, perfectly embodying the character of Mirza, a landlord
Big B's portrayal of Auro, a 12-year-old boy with a rare genetic disorder, was remarkable. The prosthetic makeup, bald head, and unique voice modulation highlighted his dedication
In his Hollywood debut, Bachchan played Meyer Wolfsheim, a suave gangster. His sharp suits, slicked-back hair, and cufflinks exuded sophistication, adding depth to the character
Amitabh Bachchan's look was vibrant. His colorful turbans, flamboyant attire, and extravagant accessories perfectly matched his lively character, a fun-loving wedding planner
His warrior look, complete with a long beard, turban, and heavy armor, added gravitas to his character in this epic action-adventure film
Bachchan played a 102-year-old man. His transformation included gray hair, wrinkled skin, and a gentle demeanor, showcasing his versatility in aging gracefully on screen
MENAFN10102023007385015968ID1107222285
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.