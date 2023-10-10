Gulabo Sitabo To Paa: 7 Iconic Looks Of Amitabh Bachchan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Big B turns 81, lets look at some of his iconic looks in films over the years. Gulabo Sitabo to Paa are 7 iconic looks of Amitabh Bachchan. From a quirky landlord to a 12-year-old boy with a rare disorder, he's displayed remarkable versatility in his appearances, including Hollywood roles, eccentric characters, and epic warriors. Happy Birthday Senior Bachchan!

Amitabh Bachchan sported a quirky old man look with shabby clothing, a long white beard, and round glasses, perfectly embodying the character of Mirza, a landlord

Big B's portrayal of Auro, a 12-year-old boy with a rare genetic disorder, was remarkable. The prosthetic makeup, bald head, and unique voice modulation highlighted his dedication

In his Hollywood debut, Bachchan played Meyer Wolfsheim, a suave gangster. His sharp suits, slicked-back hair, and cufflinks exuded sophistication, adding depth to the character

Amitabh Bachchan's look was vibrant. His colorful turbans, flamboyant attire, and extravagant accessories perfectly matched his lively character, a fun-loving wedding planner

His warrior look, complete with a long beard, turban, and heavy armor, added gravitas to his character in this epic action-adventure film

Bachchan played a 102-year-old man. His transformation included gray hair, wrinkled skin, and a gentle demeanor, showcasing his versatility in aging gracefully on screen