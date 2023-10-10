GCC-EU 27Th Strategic Dialogue Session Examines Palestinian Issue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jassim Al-Budaiwi stated Tuesday that the 27th GCC-European Union strategic dialogue session handled a slew of issues, at the forefront of which is the ongoing developments in Palestinian lands.

While speaking at the session, Al-Budaiwi affirmed that participation at 27th GCC-European Union strategic dialogue session reflects determination of both sides to safeguard regional and international peace and security, as well as bolstering stability and growth.

He stressed that the dangerous escalation in Palestinian lands, threatening the lives of innocent civilians, and requires all to work together diligently to calm the situation.

He called on parties to engage in serious and true peace negotiations founded on international laws and Security Council resolutions.

Al-Budaiwi highlighted the importance of strengthening strategic practical and humanitarian partnership, to achieve positive impact on the world and face major challenges threatening global peace, security, economy, and climate change, as well as energy, food and water security.

On issue of climate change, Al-Budaiwi asserted necessity of furthering dialogue saying that the council is intent on working towards decreasing carbon emissions through protecting ecosystem and developing field of renewable energy.

Al-Budaiwi hailed gulf countries eco-conscious efforts whether in hosting major events in the field or taking up green initiatives.

Participating at the ministerial council in Muscat were member states' foreign ministers as well as EU high representative foreign affairs, security and policy, Josep Borrell, Gulf Council secretariat mentioned via statement. (end)

