Vertigis Unveils Vertigis Network Locator, Revolutionizing 811 Solutions

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--VertiGIS, a worldwide leader in spatial asset management solutions and geographic information system (GIS) software is proud to announce the latest addition to the new VertiGIS Networks product line: VertiGIS Network Locator. This innovative locates solution for underground utilities revolutionizes the way companies handle the demand of 811, Call-Before-You-Dig and One-Call responses with efficiency and accuracy.

VertiGIS Network Locator allows users to automatically receive, process and map locate requests in a single system. This ensures users do not miss tickets and that their networks are protected from costly strikes. Users can handle locates in all 50 States and Canada, and the solution easily integrates with local and nationwide locator firms like USIC. With pricing based on the volume of locates rather than the number of field staff, VertiGIS Network Locator automatically scales to meet users' needs whether they are a small or large organization.

“One strike is all it takes to derail a utility or telecommunication service, negatively affecting customers and costing organizations time and money. With increased pressures on growth, performing network locates reliably and efficiently has never been more important,” says Paul Wickman, Global Product Director at VertiGIS.“Adding VertiGIS Network Locator to our VertiGIS Networks product line reflects our commitment to empowering utility operators and communication service providers to manage their networks efficiently in an increasingly digital world while enabling them to meet legal requirements and safety standards.”

About VertiGIS:

VertiGIS is a leading asset management and geographic information systems (GIS) solution provider and software developer. Their focus is on the development of software solutions and services that enable professionals in the utilities, government, telecommunications, and infrastructure market segments to connect their business processes with spatial management technology. Used by more than 5,000 customers and millions of end users around the world, VertiGIS' product portfolio is designed to enhance the capabilities of leading GIS software, especially Esri's ArcGIS®. For more information visit .

