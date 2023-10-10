RFP Constituency Treasurer Up For Murder

(MENAFN- The Post) THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP)'s Tsolo constituency treasurer, Lepholisa Matjobo, has been remanded in custody for the murder of an MP's employee.

Matjobo, 42, appeared before the Maseru Magistrate's Court on Tuesday charged with the murder of Mojalefa Mafatle who was a security guard at MP Mathiba Malothoane's shop.

Malothoane, the RFP MP for the Tsolo constituency, says the 31-year-old Mojalefa Mafatle was not on duty when Matjobo shot him at a bar on Sunday night.

Matjobo is a former driver of Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro. He dumped Majoro and joined the RFP when the party was founded last year.

Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala told thepost that Matjobo is expected to appear in court for a second time on October 3.

S/Supt Halahala said the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday night at Matjobo's bar in Ha-Tsolo.

Malothoane said the deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

“He was not on duty on the time of the incident,” Malothoane said.

He said the deceased was a guard at his shop in Ha-Tsolo.

“I have two guards at the shop and he was one of them,” Malothoane said.

He said he got a call around 9.30pm on Sunday that his employee had been fatally shot.

Malothoane said his employee, who was heavily drunk, found out that his wife was not at home and went out to search for her.

He later found her at Matjobo's bar.

“The (deceased and his wife) were locked in a serious fight,” Malothoane said.

He said the deceased was stopped and ordered to leave the place but he returned on the way saying he was going to look for his phone at the bar.

“Unfortunately, that was when he was shot and killed by the bar owner,” Malothoane said.

However, S/Supt Halahala has a different account of what happened.

He said their preliminary investigations showed that the deceased found his wife drinking beer and started to fight her and when Matjobo tried to stop him, he went back to fetch a machete to fight.

“That was when the shop owner pulled out his gun and fatally shot him,” S/Supt Halahala said.

Majara Molupe