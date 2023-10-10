Samsung's Most Powerful Cordless Stick Vacuum, Bespoke Jet AI Now Available In Singapore

The Bespoke Jet AI delivers exceptionally powerful cleaning performance along with smart features that keeps homes hygienic and clean SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 October 2023 - Samsung Electronics Singapore unveiled the Bespoke Jet AI, its most powerful cordless stick vacuum[1] yet. Boasting powerful suction power of up to 280W[2] , AI-based cleaning functionality and a self-emptying enhanced All-in-One Clean Station, the Bespoke Jet AI provides consumers with a convenient, smart-cleaning solution for any home.







Bespoke Jet AI is designed to effectively clean any homes with up to 280W of suction power and AI Cleaning Mode.



'Maintaining a clean and hygienic living space continues to be key for homeowners in Singapore. Designed with every lifestyle in mind, the Bespoke Jet AI is powered by new AI-based cleaning functionalities which make cleaning more intelligent for various environments at home. Along with its sleek design, exceptional suction power, and an enhanced, self-emptying All-in-One Clean Station, Samsung wants to deliver a premium and convenient cleaning experience for users,' said Gavin Yeong, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore.

Samsung's Most Powerful and Longest-Running Cordless Stick Vacuum Yet







The Bespoke Jet AI delivers a powerful, hygienic cleaning experience, with up to 100 minutes of usage without recharging



The Bespoke Jet AI features the powerful HexaJet Motor which, with up to 280W of suction power , makes it Samsung's most powerful vacuum motor to date. In addition, the vacuum boasts the longest single battery runtime of up to 100 minutes of usage on a single charge[3] . The battery features 80% more capacity than the previous model and has been optimised to retain 70% of its performance for up to 500 cycles.[4]

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Premium Extra in Satin Black also comes equipped with an additional battery, effectively doubling the total runtime to an impressive 200 minutes when both batteries are used consecutively.

AI-Based Cleaning for an Exceptional Intelligent Cleaning Experience





The Bespoke Jet AI provides a more effective cleaning experience while catering to a diverse range of environments with the AI Cleaning Mode [5] . The vacuum can help identify floor types[6] , such as carpets and wooden floors, and adjust suction power accordingly to maximise battery efficiency and optimise cleaning6. It is also the first cordless stick vacuum cleaner to feature an AI verification from UL Solutions, a leading independent safety science organisation[7] .

With AI Cleaning Mode, the Bespoke Jet AI will first detect the brush load it has encountered through its suction motion controller, as well as the air pressure through its pressure sensors. This data will then be analysed to classify the floor type it is placed on, and the resulting algorithm will be automatically applied to provide the optimal suction power, making cleaning convenient by eliminating the need for users to manually adjust the suction power.

When used with the Slim LED Brush+, the vacuum is easier to navigate in various conditions or on different surfaces, improving manoeuvrability by up to 8%[8] . Slim LED Brush+ also helps the Bespoke Jet AI efficiently suck fine dust on hard floors, while reducing battery usage by up to 21%.

In addition to the AI Cleaning Mode, SmartThings [9] enables users to customise their vacuum and its functions while ensuring peak performance through the smart self-diagnosis function. This feature not only enhances the cleaning experience but also tracks and reports cleaning history, conducts self-diagnosis checks, and provides a personalised maintenance guide.

More Hygienic Experiences with an Upgraded All-in-One Clean Station and Accessories

The Bespoke Jet AI's enhanced All-in-One Clean Station harnesses Air Pulse technology [10] to automatically empty the dustbin for quicker and more hygienic cleaning. It now features the latest Air Spin Edge technology , which rotates the Spinning Cyclone at a blade rate of up to 1,000 RPM to effectively remove 99%[11] of hair.

The All-in-One Clean Station can now automatically shut its cover after every disposal and offers a powerful dust management performance with a 99.999%[12] Multi-layered Filtration System to trap fine dust.

Additionally, the Bespoke Jet AI also features a selection of brushes and other in-box accessories. The Slim LED Brush+ features an anti-tangle roller on the front to ensure uninterrupted cleaning with a highly manoeuvrable design as well as LED lighting in order to effectively clean even in darker and trickier areas.







The Spray Spinning Sweeper allows the user to manually dispense additional water from its 150ml anti-bacterial tank while its microfiber pads combat the growth of over 99% of specific bacteria. It also includes the Pet Tool+ brush , specially designed for picking up thin and easily missed pet hairs.

The Bespoke Jet AI also provides users with additional accessories for a more thorough clean. The Combination Tool features a small brush at the end for a versatile clean, suitable for upholstery and keyboards, while the Crevice Tool [13] reaches tight corners and other awkward areas to pick up dust and dirt quickly in these narrow crevices and nooks. Lastly, the Flex Tool is able to bend up to 90 degrees to clean hard-to-reach places, such as the tops of cabinets or shelves.

For more convenient storage of the tools and brushes the Accessory Cradle allows users to keep their cleaning tools organised and accessible. Additionally, the Bespoke Jet AI Premium Extra includes a battery charging kit, to allow users to charge the spare battery separately.

Available in two timeless Bespoke colours: Satin Black and Satin Greige, the Bespoke Jet AI is set to transform cleaning into a smart, adaptive, and efficient process, while giving homes a touch of modernity while displayed.

Availability and Pricing

The new Samsung's Bespoke Jet AI is now available on the Samsung Online Store and at selected consumer electronic stores.

Model

RRP

Bespoke Jet AI premium Handstick Vacuum 280W Satin Greige

(VS28C976FQG/SP)

S$1,399

Bespoke Jet AI premium extra Handstick Vacuum 280W Satin Black (VS28C979FQK/SP)

S$1,499



For more information, please visit:

[1] Compared to the stated suction power of cordless vacuum products in Samsung.



[2] Based on testing by the Korea Testing Laboratory, in accordance with the IEC62885-4: 2020 standard. Measured at the inlet of the non-motorised tool when the dustbin is empty, using Jet Mode and a large capacity battery that is fully charged.



[3] The stated run time is based on using a large capacity battery that is fully charged at the minimum power level with a non-motorised tool attached. Results may vary depending on actual usage.



[4] Maintains 70% capacity after 500 cycles of use, based on the battery package capacity (4500mA). 1 cycle: Full discharge after being fully charged (100% ~ 0%). Results may vary depending on usage. Based on internal testing.



[5] AI Cleaning mode related functions/performance will be continuously updated and upgraded through SmartThings.



[6] The ability to identify different cleaning environments can be affected by environmental conditions.



[7] In May 2023 it was the first cordless stick vacuum cleaner to receive AI Certification from UL Solutions, a leading independent safety science organisation.



[8] Based on internal testing when using the Slim LED Brush+, in accordance with the global average ratio of the floor composition - wooden floor 76% and carpet 24%. It achieves the same cleaning performance as Mid mode with 2% or less difference in cleaning efficiency, in accordance with the IEC 62885-2 Cl. 5.1 and 5.3 standard. The battery consumption was measured based on the actual amount of power consumed while using the vacuum cleaner for 35 minutes from a fully charged state. The manoeuvrability is based on the actual measured value in accordance with the IEC 62885-2 CL. 7.3.9 standard. Results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions.



[9] SmartThings App is compatible on Android or IOS device, with Android 6.0 and higher or IOS 10.0 and higher, and Wi-Fi connectivity to the mobile device. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required.



[10] Based on internal testing using various types of dusts. Results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions.



[11] Based on internal testing. The hair removal rate is measured by comparing the weight of the dustbin before and after sucking in hair until it reaches the Max Line and being emptied using the Clean Station. Results may vary depending on the actual usage condition.



[12] Based on internal testing, in accordance with the IEC 62885-2, CL.5.11 standard. Results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions.



[13] Based on testing by the Korea Analysis Test Researcher, in accordance with the AATCC-100, JIS-L-1902, KS K 0693, KS K 0890 and AATCC-147 standards. Deactivates 99.9% of Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli bacteria. Results may vary depending on actual usage conditions.



Bespoke Jet AI Specifications



Model Code

VS28C976FQG/SP

VS28C979FQK/SP

EAN Code

8806095058979

8806095058986

General Information

Body Colour

Black Chrometal

Black Chrometal

Point Colour

Satin Greige

Satin Black

Digital Inverter Motor

Yes

Yes

Performance

Max Consumption Power (SET)

730W

730W

Max Suction Power (SET)

280W

280W

Running Time

Up to 100min

Up to 200min

Number of Cleaning Modes

5

5

Dust Collection Type

Multi Cyclone

Multi Cyclone

Dustbin Capacity

0.5L

0.5L

Noise Level

87 dBA

87 dBA

Display Type

LCD

LCD

AI Cleaning Mode

Yes

Yes

SmartThings App Support

Yes

Yes

Battery

Battery Type

Li-On

Li-On

Voltage

25.2 V

25.2 V

Charging Time

300min

300min

Detachable Battery

Yes

Yes

Quantity

1 EA

2 EA

Brush

Main

Slim LED Brush+

Slim LED Brush+

Additional Brush (Others)

Spray spinning sweeper

Spray spinning sweeper

Accessory

Accessory 1

Pet Tool+

Pet Tool+

Accessory 2

Combination Tool

Combination Tool

Accessory 3

Extension Crevice Tool

Extension Crevice Tool

Accessory 4

Flexible Tool

Flexible Tool

Accessory 5

Accessory Cradle

Accessory Cradle

Accessory 6

NA

Battery Charging Kit

Accessory 7

Multi-use Wet Pad (2ea)

Multi-use Wet Pad (2ea)

Accessory 8

Single-use Wet Pad (10ea)

Single-use Wet Pad (10ea)

Dust Bag

3 EA

3 EA

Dust Bag Capacity

2.0L

2.0L

Dust Bag Full Indicator

Yes

Yes

Wi-Fi On/Off Indicator

Yes

Yes

Filter

Exhaust

Fine Dust Filter

Fine Dust Filter

Pre-Motor

Yes

Yes

Convenience Feature

Spinning Cyclone

Yes

Yes

Washable Dust Bin

Yes

Yes

Telescopic Pipe

Yes

Yes

Physical Specification

Dimension (Net, WxHxD)

250x1036x243 mm

250x1036x243 mm

Dimension (Set+Station, WxHxD)

350x1192x300 mm

350x1192x300 mm

Dimension (Package, WxHxD)

412x931x374 mm

412x931x374 mm

Weight (Net)

2.98 kg (with VCASBTC97 battery and Slim LED Brush+)

2.98 kg (with VCA-SBTC97 battery and Slim LED Brush+)

Weight (Set+Station)

9.4kg

9.4kg

Weight (Package)

16 (with package)

17.4 kg (with package)





Hashtag: #Samsung The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at





Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

