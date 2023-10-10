Kuwait Prime Minister Visits Embassy Of Kuwait In United Kingdom

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Tuesday, directed to follow up the outcomes of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visit to United Kingdome and the investment partnership agreement, which will contribute in creating added value to Kuwait foreign investments and providing job opportunities.

This came during the visit of His Highness the Prime Minister, Tuesday, to Kuwait Embassy in United Kingdom and Northern Ireland in London, where he met with embassy officials.

His Highness was briefed with embassy's mechanism in communication with citizens to facilitate their affairs, resolve their issues, in addition to the embassy's diplomatic efforts to strengthen the country's bilateral relations with the United Kingdom in various fields.

The meeting was attended by the Director of the Office of His Highness the Prime Minister Hamad Bader Al-Amer. (end)

