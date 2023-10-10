Third Arab Tourism Security Forum Kicked Off In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya Force HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the 3rd edition of the two-day Arab Tourism Security Forum kicked off on Tuesday under the title "Security and Comprehensiveness of Tourist Destinations," as part of the activities of "Doha Arab Tourism Capital 2023."

The Forum was inaugurated in the presence of HE Undersecretary of the Minister of Interior Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi, along with a number of Their Excellencies Arab Ministers of Tourism, in addition to senior tourism security officials, experts and specialists in the fields of security and tourism in the Arab world.

In his opening speech, Director of the Preventive Security Department at the Ministry of Interior Brigadier Majid Sharida Al Rumaihi said that the Forum will discuss a number of topics concerned with tourism, security, and the security challenges facing the tourism sector in the Arab world.

Al Rumaihi said that because tourism is an important support for a country's economy, the State of Qatar aspires for more exchange of expertise and discussions in order to find realistic and practical solutions to challenges hindering comprehensive tourism security.

He pointed out that in light of the rise in cybercrimes worldwide and their impact on tourism and security, the Forum seeks to discuss cooperation mechanisms with stakeholders in the tourism and security sectors, sharing the latest developments and updates in the field.

The Director of the Preventive Security Department hoped that the Forum would raise security awareness knowledge and skills, in addition to benefiting participants from tourism security best practices.

The 3rd Arab Tourism Security Forum is an opportunity to enhance cooperation between all concerned parties to counter traditional and new forms of crimes facing tourists, which affects the Arab tourism market and its ability to compete with other tourist destinations.

Al Rumaihi expressed his confidence that the Forum will constitute a real addition to the efforts of the Arab Tourism Organization among others to advance the tourism industry in the Arab world.