Hanandeh Highlights Jordan's Digital Shift, Entrepreneurship Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) - Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Ahmed Hanandeh, met with Arab youth delegations participating in the 18th meeting of the Youth of Arab Capitals, organized by Ministry of Youth, in cooperation with Arab League, under the theme: "Arab Youth Forum and the Labor Market: Present and Future."According to a ministry statement on Tuesday, Hanandeh stressed importance of keeping pace with the world's current rapid developments in the digitization field.Future jobs will support current careers and require development of digital skills, Hanandeh said during a dialogue session attended by Minister of Youth, Mohammad Nabulsi.Hanandeh said virtual world is linked to creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship, pointing to the necessity of embracing economic concepts and legislation that keep pace with digital transformation to support and motivate youth and their innovations and creativity.Additionally, Hanandeh pointed to Jordan's experience in keeping pace with technology, entrepreneurship, innovation, digital transformation and cybersecurity, which placed the Kingdom on the map of business leadership.He also called for pan-Arab integration in the technology and digitization fields, and build on previous achievements.