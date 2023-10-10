Jordan's Ranking Improved On Global Innovation Index 2023-JSF

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) - Jordan Strategy Forum (JSF) issued a paper in the "Papers in Brief" series entitled: "Jordan's Performance on the Global Innovation Index 2023: Tangible Progress and Promising Opportunities."The report continues JSF's policy paper published in April 2023 on "Global Innovation Index 2022", aimed of tracking the development in Jordan's performance within this index.The forum noted the Global Innovation Index issued by the United Nations World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) covers 132 economies from various countries across the world, and measures level of innovation progress on two main indicators: Innovation Input or Output Sub- Indices.The top three countries on this index were Switzerland, Sweden, and the United States, while Angola, Niger, and Burundi were the weakest countries.Regarding Jordan's performance on the index, Jordan ranked 71st globally and 8th at the Arab level, achieving continuous improvement for the third consecutive year after advancing ten places compared to 2021, while the UAE ranked 32nd globally and ranked first in the Arab world.Jordan's advancement was driven by its improved performance in the innovation input sub-indices, primarily development of the Kingdom's business environment and infrastructure indicators, advancing by 15 places in each, the JSF report said.Jordan's performance also continued to improve within innovation outputs sub-indices and advanced 13 places in the Creative Outputs Index between 2021 and 2023, the forum pointed out.In this context, the JSF stressed need to intensify and orchestrate efforts by concerned authorities to improve Jordan's performance on the index, which would be reflected on enhancing economic growth and improving productivity in multiple economic sectors.This effort would also advance Jordan to be an incubator for innovative projects and companies at the regional and global levels, the JSF said.Additionally, the forum stressed importance of focusing heavily on improving Jordan's performance in a number of detailed innovation-related indicators.