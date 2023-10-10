Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to unveil Groundbreaking Initiatives at GITEX Technology 2023

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) ABU DHABI, UAE, 10 October, 2023: In a resolute move to reinforce its dedication to digital transformation, the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) is pleased to announce its upcoming participation in GITEX Global 2023, the region's leading technology exhibition.

Operating under the overarching theme of "Technology & AI: Transforming Accountability and Auditing," ADAA will present groundbreaking initiatives that underscore its commitment to cultivating integrity, accountability and transparency within the government ecosystem.

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 16th to 20th, GITEX Global 2023 will see the convergence of over 30 entities, unified under the Abu Dhabi Government platform and organized under the theme, “Leading Digital Future”.

For 2023, the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion highlights the Abu Dhabi Digital Government agenda, which includes 5 basic axes: Government Services, Data and AI, Government Solutions, Cyber Security and Digital Ecosystem.

ADAA's contributions aspire to reshape the landscape of the auditing and accountability sector, in perfect harmony with its strategic vision to maximize the efficient utilization of public funds and assets. Serving as the foremost advocate of transparency and accountability within the government ecosystem, ADAA's pioneering initiatives are positioned to mold the trajectory of governance in the years to come.

Mahmoud Al Alawi, Executive Director of the Corporate Support Sector at Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming event, saying, "GITEX has become a global hub for technology innovation, and provides an ideal opportunity to showcase ADAA's initiatives and demonstrate how technology and artificial intelligence are leveraged to fulfill the Authority’s mandate."

Al Alawi added, "Technology and AI are shaping the auditing industry, and we are collaborating closely with our strategic partners to lead the way for digital transformation in the field of accountability and auditing, ensuring the best use of AI & Data to preserve public funds."

Contributions to Digital Transformation Strategies

ADAA's participation at GITEX aligns seamlessly with the Abu Dhabi Digital Transformation Strategy, envisioning the emirate as a pioneer and key driver of its digital future. Emphasizing priorities in government services, data, applied technologies, governance, and ecosystem enablement, ADAA's initiatives resonate with the strategy's core objectives.

As GITEX 2023 unfolds, ADAA invites attendees to witness the future of accountability and auditing. The groundbreaking initiatives showcased at the event will not only revolutionize the sector but also reinforce ADAA's pivotal role in spearheading the digital transformation journey in the region.





