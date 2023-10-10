Two Pakistani Soldiers Martyred In Zhob Clash With Terrorists

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic confrontation between security forces and terrorists in Balochistan's Zhob district, two brave soldiers lost their lives, while five terrorists were neutralized.

As reported by the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR), security forces launched an operation in the Sambaza area of Zhob district based on intelligence indicating the presence of terrorists.

The operation unfolded in the backdrop of a fierce exchange of gunfire between the security forces and the militants, ultimately resulting in the elimination of five terrorists.

Major Syed Ali Raza Shah, aged 31, and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed, aged 38, were both martyred during the intense combat against the terrorists. Major Ali Raza, hailing from Sargodha, was leading the operation against the terrorists when he made the ultimate sacrifice.

Havaldar Nisar Ahmed, a 38-year-old hero from Vehari, also laid down his life while valiantly battling the terrorists.

