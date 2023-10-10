Kuwaiti Associations Join Hands To Relieve Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Society for Relief launched on Tuesday the relief campaign for Gaza, "fazaat falestin," involving up to 23 Kuwaiti charities.

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Saleh, the society chairperson, said in a statement to KUNA during the launch ceremony that Kuwaiti people, charities and humanitarian societies have shouldered the responsibility of siding with the brothers in Palestine, joining hands to secure urgent medical, good supplies and housing for the civilians.

Al-Saleh said Kuwait would remain in the front of supporting steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people vis a vis the brutal aggression by the Zionist entity -- targeting he civilians indiscriminately with no regard to international or humanitarian covenants.

The campaign to relieve the Palestinians is coordinated among the ministries of information and foreign affairs, societies and charities, he said indicating that the supplies would be dispatched to several Palestinian regions and cities.

He called for donations to help the Palestinian people in facing the aggression.

Meanwhile, Omar Al-Thuwaini, the campaign general supervisor, affirmed in remarks to KUNA that the society has been coordinating with the ministry of foreign affairs. (end)

