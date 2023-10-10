Escalating conflict in Israel prompts airlines to suspend services

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of unexpected attacks by Hamas and retaliatory actions by Israel, a number of airlines have suspended their services to Israel. These hostilities have resulted in a tragic toll, with hundreds of casualties and thousands of people left injured. Among the casualties are nine US citizens, as confirmed by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller. Concerningly, some US citizens remain unaccounted for, prompting collaborative efforts between US authorities and their Israeli counterparts to establish their whereabouts.



Despite the concerning situation, it has been clarified by a National Security Council spokesperson that the United States is not currently in the process of actively considering the evacuation of US citizens from the region. This stance reflects a complex assessment of the situation on the ground and the US government's response to the evolving circumstances.



In a related development, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a notice to pilots on Saturday, cautioning them to exercise extreme vigilance when operating in the vicinity of Tel Aviv due to the ongoing attacks and instability. This advisory underscores the safety concerns surrounding the region and the potential risks faced by air travelers and aviation personnel.



In summary, the recent surge in violence between Hamas and Israel has had far-reaching implications, affecting not only the lives of those in the region but also the operations of airlines and the safety of US citizens. The situation remains fluid, and the US government, along with relevant agencies, is closely monitoring developments while providing support and guidance to its citizens and those involved in aviation operations in the affected area.

