Israel Shows Record Pace In Recruiting Reservists - IDF Spokeswoman

Israel recruited 300,000 reservists to the army ranks within the range of just 48 hours, which is an absolute record for the country.

This was stated by the spokeswoman for the Israel Defense Forces, Masha Michelson, in an exclusive comment to Ukrinform.

"In the first 48 hours of the war, we saw the most effective call-up of reservists, perhaps in the history of Israel, because 300,000 people showed up," the spokeswoman said.

Such mobilization, according to Michelson, allowed the IDF to be prepared for "any developments."

Against the background of numerous reports of terrorist atrocities against the civilian population, apparently aimed at demoralizing society and the military, the spokeswoman for the Israel Defense Forces noted the emotional balance of reservists and their serious determination to fight. "Israel is a country that has not lived even 50 years in its history without a military conflict. Therefore, our reservists have already seen dead bodies in their lives, they have all been shot at, but still, all these people are ready to serve in the Israeli army," she noted.

"There is not a single person in Israel who wouldn't be ready to defend our country. Even those organizations whose members previously protested, declaring they would not join the army if called up, publicly stated on Saturday that everyone who is called to defend Israel in an hour of need should join the ranks no matter what," Michelson stressed.

Noting the support of the allies in the fight against terrorists, the spokeswoman for the Israel Defense Forces emphasized that, in particular, the U.S. is sending an important signal to Israel's adversaries by its actions.

"We see that the U.S. is moving an aircraft carrier group to the eastern Mediterranean, and we understand that this sends a powerful signal to our neighbors to the northeast that America supports Israel and that Israel will win this war," the spokeswoman said.

As reported, on the morning of October 7, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel. Militants invaded the country, simultaneously launching a massive rocket attack.

Israel has officially declared a state of war. The death toll from Hamas attacks exceeded 900. Among those killed are two citizens of Ukraine.

The EU, as well as the U.S., Ukraine, and a number of other countries have condemned the attacks on Israel.

According to Israel's Permanent Representative to the UN, Gilad Erdan, Hamas is holding up to 150 hostages, but this will not stop the IDF from continuing the war against the militants.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, those who have previously been called up for military service and retired, but have not yet reached the age of 40, are subject to conscription in Israel. The military previously said its priority was to ensure security in settlements on the Israeli side of the border before launching a counteroffensive into Palestinian territory.

Photo: AA